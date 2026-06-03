Lacrosse Unlimited Announces Partnership with Lax On Elite Lacrosse Club on Long Island

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to growing the women's game and creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation of athletes." Post this

Founded and directed by Vanessa Windsor, Lax On Elite has become one of the fastest growing female led lacrosse programs in the Northeast, recognized for its academy style approach to development, mentorship driven coaching model, national competition platform and commitment to preparing athletes both on and off the field.

The collaboration will include custom apparel and equipment initiatives, community activations, retail partnerships and ongoing support for club programming and athlete experiences throughout the 2026–2027 season.

"This partnership represents an exciting step forward for our organization and families," said Vanessa Windsor. "Lacrosse Unlimited is one of the most respected brands in the sport and we are proud to align with a company that shares our passion for the growth of girls lacrosse, player development and local community."

Entering its seventh season, Lax On Elite continues to establish itself as a nationally recognized program with teams spanning youth through high school, over 100 collegiate commitments, nationally ranked teams, leadership programming, and year-round development opportunities for female athletes.

The partnership officially launches this summer ahead of the 2026–2027 club season.

About Lacrosse Unlimited

Lacrosse Unlimited is a premier lacrosse retailer and brand dedicated to serving players, teams, and communities through best in class equipment, apparel, custom solutions, and a commitment to growing the game nationwide.

About Lax On Elite

Lax On Elite is a Long Island based girls lacrosse organization focused on elite development, mentorship, leadership, recruiting guidance, and creating opportunities for female athletes at every stage of their journey.

Media Contact

Chelsea Kenney, Lacrosse Unlimited, 1 (855) 483-2658, [email protected], https://www.lacrosseunlimited.com/

SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited