Lacrosse Unlimited Announces Strategic Leadership Realignment to Drive Growth and Execution in Team Sales

Lacrosse Unlimited has restructured its Team Sales leadership to support national growth, promoting Sean Haggerty to Vice President of National Business Development and Erik Haugen to Senior Team Sales Manager. This dual-leadership model positions Sean to drive high-value partnerships while Erik enhances team performance and execution, combining to deliver exceptional value to the lacrosse community.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lacrosse Unlimited is proud to announce a strategic evolution in its Team Sales leadership to better align with its national growth goals and day-to-day execution excellence.
Sean Haggerty has been elevated to the role of Vice President, National Business Development, where he will focus on acquiring and expanding relationships with large club organizations across the country. Sean will serve as the company's lead growth engine, discovering, qualifying, and closing high-value opportunities while mentoring reps on advanced selling strategies and the art of the deal.
Simultaneously, Erik Haugen has been promoted to Senior Team Sales Manager, where he will oversee the daily operations, performance, and development of the national sales team. Erik brings over a decade of front line experience and white glove service to the leadership role.
"This dual-leadership model gives us the best of both worlds," said Joe Desimone, Founder & CEO. "Sean can go out and hunt, while Erik ensures our team executes flawlessly. It's a huge win for our growth and our customers."
Together, Sean and Erik will continue to collaborate on lead strategy, onboarding, and vendor alignment to deliver unmatched value to the lacrosse community.
About Lacrosse Unlimited
Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited is the country's premier lacrosse retailer, dedicated to providing the best gear, custom team apparel, and unmatched expertise. With 55 stores across 15 states, Lacrosse Unlimited remains deeply connected to the lacrosse community, serving players of all levels. Driven by a passion for the sport, the company continues to grow through innovation, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to giving back.
Media Contact
Marina Skelly, Lacrosse Unlimited, 1 877-800-5850, [email protected], https://www.lacrosseunlimited.com/
SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited
Share this article