Lacrosse Unlimited Announces Strategic Leadership Realignment to Drive Growth and Execution in Team Sales

Simultaneously, Erik Haugen has been promoted to Senior Team Sales Manager, where he will oversee the daily operations, performance, and development of the national sales team. Erik brings over a decade of front line experience and white glove service to the leadership role.

"This dual-leadership model gives us the best of both worlds," said Joe Desimone, Founder & CEO. "Sean can go out and hunt, while Erik ensures our team executes flawlessly. It's a huge win for our growth and our customers."

Together, Sean and Erik will continue to collaborate on lead strategy, onboarding, and vendor alignment to deliver unmatched value to the lacrosse community.

About Lacrosse Unlimited

Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited is the country's premier lacrosse retailer, dedicated to providing the best gear, custom team apparel, and unmatched expertise. With 55 stores across 15 states, Lacrosse Unlimited remains deeply connected to the lacrosse community, serving players of all levels. Driven by a passion for the sport, the company continues to grow through innovation, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to giving back.

