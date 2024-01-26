Lacrosse Unlimited Announces the Appointment of Tim Ellsworth as Chief Revenue Officer

"Appointing Tim as Chief Revenue Officer represents a strategic enhancement for Lacrosse Unlimited, aligning perfectly with its mission to deliver top-tier products and services to the lacrosse community." Post this

Appointing Tim as Chief Revenue Officer represents a strategic enhancement for Lacrosse Unlimited, aligning perfectly with its mission to deliver top-tier products and services to the lacrosse community. His extensive experience and forward-thinking approach are anticipated to catalyze substantial growth and solidify Lacrosse Unlimited's status as a market leader. In his new role, Tim will be responsible for leading sales strategies, expanding product offerings, and strengthening customer relationships.

"Having known Tim personally and professionally for over two decades, I have always admired his passion and business acumen. His addition to our team is a significant milestone for Lacrosse Unlimited, and we are eager to see the impact of his expertise on our brand. The entire team at Lacrosse Unlimited is excited to welcome Tim and looks forward to working with him," said CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited, Joe DeSimone.

Since its inception in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited has evolved to become the largest lacrosse specialty retailer globally. Operating 50 stores across 14 states, the company is dedicated to providing the finest lacrosse equipment, apparel, and accessories for players at all levels. Lacrosse Unlimited is committed to fostering the growth of lacrosse through its quality products and knowledgeable staff.

With the addition of Tim Ellsworth as Chief Revenue Officer, Lacrosse Unlimited eagerly anticipates a future marked by continued growth and innovation. The company is confident that his expertise and enthusiasm for lacrosse will greatly contribute to its mission of serving and expanding the lacrosse community.

