Lacrosse Unlimited Expands National Footprint with Four New Stores, Bringing Total to 55 Locations Across 15 States

"Opening stores in these key regions is a testament to our dedication to lacrosse and our mission to make the highest-quality products and services accessible to players across the country," said Joe Desimone, Founder & CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited Post this

With a strategic vision to support players, coaches, teams, and clubs at every level, Lacrosse Unlimited continues to bring its unmatched service, expertise, and product selection to both established and developing lacrosse communities. The addition of these four new stores strengthens the company's national reach while staying true to its roots of providing best-in-class customer service and premium lacrosse brands.

Key Highlights of Lacrosse Unlimited's Expansion:

Four new stores added in Illinois , Georgia , Colorado , and Florida

, , , and 55 total stores across 15 states, solidifying Lacrosse Unlimited's presence as the largest lacrosse-dedicated retailer

A continued commitment to serving all levels of the lacrosse community, from youth programs to elite clubs and professionals

In-house production for custom team gear, ensuring top-tier quality, delivery times, and performance

Carries Nike and New Balance cleats and apparel, along with all premium lacrosse equipment brands, making it the go-to destination for top-tier lacrosse gear

Lacrosse Unlimited is also a destination for lifestyle and lacrosse-specific culture, having led the sport with exclusive collaborations with the Grateful Dead, Peanuts, Staple, and most recently, a highly anticipated lacrosse collaboration with The Simpsons

All locations have world-class stringers, with managers and employees who are experts in stick stringing. Players can receive stick inspections on demand and enjoy professional restringing services within 72 hours.

As the sport continues to grow across the U.S. and beyond, Lacrosse Unlimited remains dedicated to its mission of delivering the best products, the best service, and the best lacrosse experience to players everywhere. Come check it out and see why Lacrosse Unlimited is the ultimate lacrosse destination.

About Lacrosse Unlimited

Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited is the country's premier lacrosse retailer, dedicated to providing the best gear, custom team apparel, and unmatched expertise. With 55 stores across 15 states, Lacrosse Unlimited remains deeply connected to the lacrosse community, serving players of all levels. Driven by a passion for the sport, the company continues to grow through innovation, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to giving back.

Media Contact

Marina Skelly, Lacrosse Unlimited, 1 877-800-5850, [email protected], https://www.lacrosseunlimited.com/

SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited