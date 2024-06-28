Lacrosse Unlimited Hosts its Second Annual Golf Outing, With Proceeds Benefiting Shootout for Soldiers

Lacrosse Unlimited partnered up with Shootout for Soldiers for a day of golf, camaraderie, and fundraising. This collaborative event combined the resources and outreach of both organizations to support a noble cause.
EDGEWOOD, N.Y., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lacrosse Unlimited recently partnered with Shootout for Soldiers to host its second annual golf outing, raising approximately $10,000. These funds will benefit veterans and warfighters who have made significant sacrifices for the United States. The collaboration portrays both organizations' commitment to supporting those who have served the nation.
Shootout for Soldiers aims to use lacrosse as a platform to support American veterans and foster community engagement. With a decade of dedicated collaboration from multiple communities, lacrosse players, and the U.S. military, Shootout for Soldiers has emerged as a highly regarded industry partner, offering an unmissable and eagerly anticipated event.
"On behalf of Shootout for Soldiers, we are deeply honored and grateful to be the beneficiary of the 2nd annual Lacrosse Unlimited Golf Outing. Lacrosse Unlimited's unwavering support to SFS not only strengthens our mission but also fuels our commitment to serving veterans through the unifying power of lacrosse- The Medicine Game and our veterans need to heal after 20 years of constant conflict and unconventional warfare. Thank you to Lacrosse Unlimited's leadership and staff, for standing with us and making a lasting impact on the lives of those who have served our country. Together, we are creating a brighter future for our Warfighters," Erik Mineo, Executive Director of Shootout for Soldiers.
Lacrosse Unlimited believes they were an ideal partner to not only raise awareness for Shootout for Soldiers, but to also cultivate a meaningful and lasting relationship.
"We at Lacrosse Unlimited are incredibly proud to partner with Shootout for Soldiers raising $10,000 for veterans and warfighters is a testament to the commitment and generosity of our community. Lacrosse is not just a game; it is a unifying force that brings people together for a greater cause. Thanks to all our sponsors, participants, and the dedicated team at Shootout for Soldiers. We look forward to continuing this important work and strengthening our partnership with Shootout for Soldiers in the years to come," CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited, Joe DeSimone.
Lacrosse Unlimited would like to thank their generous sponsors who made the event possible:
- Genatt Insurance Solutions
- STX Lacrosse
- Payroll Dynamics
- Jesse Gerhard Memorial Foundation
- Main Street Financial Group
- ECD Lacrosse
- Champion Apparel Supply
- Under Armour Apparel Supply
- Globe-Tex
- Legacy Lacrosse
- PrimeTime
- Mike's Custom Kuts
- USA Lacrosse
- Aplha Echo Project
- Shootout for Soldiers
- Sachem Sports Club
- The Pizzeria
- Colosseum
- Chubs Meats
About Lacrosse Unlimited:
Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Edgewood, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited is the leading global retailer for both men's and women's lacrosse equipment, apparel, and footwear. The company is notable for its customizable equipment and first-class customer service. Through the Lacrosse Unlimited Foundation, over $100,000 has been donated to organizations such as the American Red Cross, World Wildlife Fund, and several young lacrosse organizations. Lacrosse Unlimited currently operates 51 stores as well as e-commerce.
Media Contact
Marina Skelly, Lacrosse Unlimited, 1 877-800-5850, [email protected], https://www.lacrosseunlimited.com/
SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited
