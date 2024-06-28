Lacrosse Unlimited Hosts its Second Annual Golf Outing, With Proceeds Benefiting Shootout for Soldiers

"Thanks to all our sponsors, participants, and the dedicated team at Shootout for Soldiers. We look forward to continuing this important work and strengthening our partnership with Shootout for Soldiers in the years to come," CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited, Joe DeSimone. Post this

"On behalf of Shootout for Soldiers, we are deeply honored and grateful to be the beneficiary of the 2nd annual Lacrosse Unlimited Golf Outing. Lacrosse Unlimited's unwavering support to SFS not only strengthens our mission but also fuels our commitment to serving veterans through the unifying power of lacrosse- The Medicine Game and our veterans need to heal after 20 years of constant conflict and unconventional warfare. Thank you to Lacrosse Unlimited's leadership and staff, for standing with us and making a lasting impact on the lives of those who have served our country. Together, we are creating a brighter future for our Warfighters," Erik Mineo, Executive Director of Shootout for Soldiers.

Lacrosse Unlimited believes they were an ideal partner to not only raise awareness for Shootout for Soldiers, but to also cultivate a meaningful and lasting relationship.

"We at Lacrosse Unlimited are incredibly proud to partner with Shootout for Soldiers raising $10,000 for veterans and warfighters is a testament to the commitment and generosity of our community. Lacrosse is not just a game; it is a unifying force that brings people together for a greater cause. Thanks to all our sponsors, participants, and the dedicated team at Shootout for Soldiers. We look forward to continuing this important work and strengthening our partnership with Shootout for Soldiers in the years to come," CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited, Joe DeSimone.

Lacrosse Unlimited would like to thank their generous sponsors who made the event possible:

Genatt Insurance Solutions

STX Lacrosse

Payroll Dynamics

Jesse Gerhard Memorial Foundation

Memorial Foundation Main Street Financial Group

ECD Lacrosse

Champion Apparel Supply

Under Armour Apparel Supply

Globe-Tex

Legacy Lacrosse

PrimeTime

Mike's Custom Kuts

USA Lacrosse

Lacrosse Aplha Echo Project

Shootout for Soldiers

Sachem Sports Club

The Pizzeria

Colosseum

Chubs Meats

About Lacrosse Unlimited:

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Edgewood, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited is the leading global retailer for both men's and women's lacrosse equipment, apparel, and footwear. The company is notable for its customizable equipment and first-class customer service. Through the Lacrosse Unlimited Foundation, over $100,000 has been donated to organizations such as the American Red Cross, World Wildlife Fund, and several young lacrosse organizations. Lacrosse Unlimited currently operates 51 stores as well as e-commerce.

