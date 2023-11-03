Lacrosse Unlimited Launches Their First Program Development Grant

"Our mission is to make a lasting impact, and to achieve this, we are excited to announce open enrollment to our program 365 days a year." Joe DeSimone, CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited. Post this

Program participants will gain the advantage of accessing exclusive pricing for jerseys and uniforms, as well as ambassador coaching, allowing for personalized guidance and mentorship from experienced coaches or former players.

Access to well-structured practice plans further blisters the program, offering a structured approach to training and preparation to ensure that any new initiatives are well-prepared for challenges they may encounter.

Vendor marketing support is also available to aid programs in reaching a greater audience than participants might be able to attain.

Leveling The Playing Field will be playing a vital role in the program as well, serving as a pipeline for vetted programs that need access to at-cost lacrosse gear. "LPF knows first-hand that costly equipment can be a significant barrier to kids having the opportunity to try lacrosse. We are so excited to partner with Lacrosse Unlimited through the U.S.A. Grant Program to help remove that equipment barrier and expand access to the sport of lacrosse for kids in need," Kaitlin Brennan, Director of Operations.

"For over 30 years, we have had the privilege of being a part of the lacrosse landscape, playing an instrumental role in the sport's growth across the nation. However, we recognize that there is more we can do to support the blossoming of new lacrosse programs nationwide. Our mission is to make a lasting impact, and to achieve this, we are excited to announce open enrollment to our program 365 days a year. We believe that this continuous access to grants and exclusive pricing opportunities will be a game-changer, sparking the growth of lacrosse in every corner of the country.

At Lacrosse Unlimited, our passion extends beyond the sport itself. We are deeply committed to inspiring entrepreneurship and fostering innovation within the lacrosse community. Our journey began with a vision, and we understand the importance of nurturing the dreams and aspirations of individuals who share our enthusiasm for the game. Together, we can build a brighter future for lacrosse, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to make their mark in the world of sports," Joe DeSimone, CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited.

If you are interested in starting up a lacrosse program in your local area, please fill out the form here and a representative will contact you following the review process.

