Lacrosse Unlimited Partners Up With Local Long Island Business to Raise Money for Pearl Heinlein Memorial Scholarship

Local Long Island Businesses join together for their second annual "Pizza For A Good Cause" event.
LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lacrosse Unlimited, headquartered in Long Island, New York, partnered up with The Pizzeria of Bay Shore for the second year to create a limited edition line consisting of Pizza Pattern Reveal Short, T-Shirts, and Custom Dyed Heads. These proceeds will be presented to "Team Pearl Girl," a scholarship fund benefiting future generations of students at St Patrick School in Bay Shore, NY.
Pearl Heinlein, a Bay Shore native, passed away on Thursday June 29, 2023 after a courageous battle with B-ALL Leukemia. Pearl held lacrosse close to her heart. She was a proud member of the Bay Shore and Top Gun lacrosse teams, where she created everlasting friendships with her teammates and touched the lives of all individuals who had the privilege of knowing her.
On October 11 2023, The Pizzeria hosted a communal gathering in their Bay Shore location to celebrate Pearl's life, selling LU apparel and pizza where proceeds from the purchases go directly to Team Pearl Girl.
"We are fortunate to have incredibly generous friends at Lacrosse Unlimited and our 2nd annual Pizza for a Good Cause event was an amazing show of support for Team Pearl Girl. Watching local communities come together for great causes is the best part of this journey," said Cliff Weinstein, Co-founder of The Pizzeria Group.
Collectively, Lacrosse Unlimited and The Pizzeria raised over $11,000 to assist in keeping Pearl's impact on the community ongoing.
If you are interested in purchasing apparel from the limited edition line, please visit www.pizzaforagoodcause.com
Media Contact
Marina Skelly, Lacrosse Unlimited, 1 (877)-800-5850, [email protected]
SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited
