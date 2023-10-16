Lacrosse Unlimited Partners Up With Local Long Island Business to Raise Money for Pearl Heinlein Memorial Scholarship

"We are fortunate to have incredibly generous friends at Lacrosse Unlimited and our 2nd annual Pizza for a Good Cause event was an amazing show of support for Team Pearl Girl. Watching local communities come together for great causes is the best part of this journey." Tweet this

On October 11 2023, The Pizzeria hosted a communal gathering in their Bay Shore location to celebrate Pearl's life, selling LU apparel and pizza where proceeds from the purchases go directly to Team Pearl Girl.

"We are fortunate to have incredibly generous friends at Lacrosse Unlimited and our 2nd annual Pizza for a Good Cause event was an amazing show of support for Team Pearl Girl. Watching local communities come together for great causes is the best part of this journey," said Cliff Weinstein, Co-founder of The Pizzeria Group.

Collectively, Lacrosse Unlimited and The Pizzeria raised over $11,000 to assist in keeping Pearl's impact on the community ongoing.

If you are interested in purchasing apparel from the limited edition line, please visit www.pizzaforagoodcause.com

