Lacrosse Unlimited Surpasses $1 Million in Donated Lacrosse Gear, Supporting Growth of the Game

"Lacrosse has given so much to us, and we believe it's our responsibility to give back," said Joe DeSimone, Founder and CEO of Lacrosse Unlimited. "Every player, regardless of their background, should have access to quality equipment and the chance to fall in love with this sport. Hitting this $1 million milestone—especially through our support of Harlem Lacrosse and Bronx Lacrosse—makes this achievement even more meaningful."

Since its founding in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited has been committed to removing barriers to entry in the sport, partnering with youth programs, schools, and nonprofit organizations to distribute gear to players in need. Whether supporting inner-city initiatives, Native American lacrosse programs, or international efforts to grow the game, the company remains steadfast in its mission to make lacrosse accessible to all.

Looking ahead, Lacrosse Unlimited plans to expand its philanthropic efforts even further, with new initiatives designed to equip more players, empower coaches, and inspire the next generation of lacrosse athletes.

Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited is the country's premier lacrosse retailer, dedicated to providing the best gear, custom team apparel, and unmatched expertise. With 55 stores across 15 states, Lacrosse Unlimited remains deeply connected to the lacrosse community, serving players of all levels. Driven by a passion for the sport, the company continues to grow through innovation, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to giving back.

