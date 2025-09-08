Lacrosse Unlimited Welcomes Abby Bosco to Team Sales Division

Lacrosse Unlimited, the nation's premier lacrosse retailer, team sales resource, and e‑commerce platform, is honored to announce that Abby Bosco will be joining its Team Sales division.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lacrosse Unlimited, the nation's premier lacrosse retailer, team sales resource, and e‑commerce platform, is honored to announce that Abby Bosco will be joining its Team Sales division. With 55+ retail locations across 15 states and a thriving online and team sales infrastructure, LU continues its bold commitment to growing the sport, delivering expertise and reinforcing its leadership in premium equipment, apparel, and in‑house custom production.

Abby's Journey: From Field to Sales

After an impressive collegiate career—beginning at the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned Second-Team All-Ivy and Academic All-Ivy honors—and culminating with grad work at University of Maryland with accolades like Big Ten Defender of the Year and First-Team All-American, Abby competes professionally and internationally … yet always felt drawn back to sharing the game she loves.

Prior to joining LU, Abby established AB1 Lacrosse Academy, where her passion for helping players develop their skills blossomed into a calling far too big to resist. So when the opportunity to join Lacrosse Unlimited's Team Sales arose, it made perfect sense.

"Lacrosse has given me everything —being a resource and teaching it just felt like a natural way to give back for all it's given me," says Abby. "My journey from Ivy League to powerhouse Maryland to pro has taught me lessons not measured in stats but in leadership—and now I'm thrilled to bring that to girls, coaches & families nationwide."

Expanding Support for Players, Coaches & Families

Together, Lacrosse Unlimited and Abby Bosco will be rolling out an ambitious series of new initiatives designed to better serve the girls and boys game while elevating opportunities for both men's and women's players, coaches, teams, clubs, and parents nationwide. As the largest brand and footprint in Lacrosse, LU Team Sales infrastructure is set to fuel Abby's role in LU Team Sales.

This includes:

Enhanced team sales solutions tailored for girls' programs and emerging markets

New educational resources and clinics powered by Abby's on-field expertise

Innovative partnerships and product access for teams, clubs and families

A stronger network to unify coaches, athletes, and parents across all levels of play

Giving Back, One Lesson at a Time

Through AB1 Lacrosse Academy, Abby continues to coach lacrosse at all levels—infusing young athletes with insights drawn from years at the top level. Whether it's explaining defensive reads or how to "win from the draw circle," her guidance is an invaluable asset to players and coaches alike.

"Her innate leadership and coaching presence alone are immeasurable," says Joe Desimone, LU Founder & CEO. "Abby's deep understanding of the game—on and off the field—enriches every team she works with."

