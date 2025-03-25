Lacrosse Unlimited Welcomes Tom Harvey and Christian Scarpello to the Team Sales Division

Lacrosse Unlimited is thrilled to announce the addition of two highly experienced and passionate lacrosse professionals, Tom Harvey and Christian Scarpello, to its Team Sales Division.
DEER PARK, N.Y., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Harvey joins the Lacrosse Unlimited team as a Team Sales Representative covering the metro NY area. A proud resident of Huntington, New York, Tom has a strong background in both lacrosse and business. A graduate of Harborfields HS and Endicott College, where he earned his Bachelor's in Sport Management and Master's in Business while being a standout player on the Endicott College lacrosse team. Tom brings with him valuable leadership and sales experience, having previously served as a manager at Lacrosse Unlimited Huntington, NY store. In addition to his professional career, Tom has contributed to the lacrosse community as a youth and high school coach, certified Nassau Official, and offering skills-specific training. His combination of sales expertise, leadership, and lacrosse knowledge will make him an invaluable asset to Lacrosse Unlimited as he focuses on building strong, lasting relationships with teams, schools, and organizations.
Christian Scarpello also joins the Lacrosse Unlimited Team Sales Division as a Team Sales Representative covering the North and South East regions. Christian is originally from Madison, NJ, and attended Rutgers University, where he was a four-year starter. He has competed internationally, representing Team England in the 2018 and 2023 World Games. In his fifth year as a professional lacrosse player with the Philadelphia Waterdogs, Christian was part of the championship-winning team in 2022. In addition to his playing career, Christian brings valuable business experience from his previous role as the General Manager and Boys Lacrosse Director at Centercourt Club and Sports. There, he built strong relationships within the lacrosse community and developed a deep understanding of the sport's impact on and off the field. Now, as part of Lacrosse Unlimited, Christian is eager to leverage his extensive lacrosse network and business acumen to elevate the company's team sales efforts further.
"We are excited to welcome both Tom and Christian to the team," said Sean Haggerty, EVP of Team and Corporate Sales at Lacrosse Unlimited. "Their extensive experience in lacrosse and business, coupled with their commitment to building relationships and driving success, make them perfect additions to our Team Sales Division. We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our clients and the lacrosse community."
About Lacrosse Unlimited
Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited is the country's premier lacrosse retailer, dedicated to providing the best gear, custom team apparel, and unmatched expertise. With 55 stores across 15 states, Lacrosse Unlimited remains deeply connected to the lacrosse community, serving players of all levels. Driven by a passion for the sport, the company continues to grow through innovation, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to giving back.
Media Contact
