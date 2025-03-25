Lacrosse Unlimited Welcomes Tom Harvey and Christian Scarpello to the Team Sales Division

Lacrosse Unlimited is thrilled to announce the addition of two highly experienced and passionate lacrosse professionals, Tom Harvey and Christian Scarpello, to its Team Sales Division.

DEER PARK, N.Y., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Harvey joins the Lacrosse Unlimited team as a Team Sales Representative covering the metro NY area. A proud resident of Huntington, New York, Tom has a strong background in both lacrosse and business. A graduate of Harborfields HS and Endicott College, where he earned his Bachelor's in Sport Management and Master's in Business while being a standout player on the Endicott College lacrosse team. Tom brings with him valuable leadership and sales experience, having previously served as a manager at Lacrosse Unlimited Huntington, NY store. In addition to his professional career, Tom has contributed to the lacrosse community as a youth and high school coach, certified Nassau Official, and offering skills-specific training. His combination of sales expertise, leadership, and lacrosse knowledge will make him an invaluable asset to Lacrosse Unlimited as he focuses on building strong, lasting relationships with teams, schools, and organizations.