LactaLogics Closes $92 Million for Facility, Expanding Access to Human Milk

Through innovative large-scale manufacturing, leveraging their proprietary Gentle-UHT™ processing technology, LactaLogics is expanding access to human milk, ensuring a reliable supply of critical nutrition.

Funding sources include:

1. USDA Food Safety Loan: Supported by Magnolia Bank, LactaLogics is building resilience in critical infant nutrition supply chains by collecting excess milk from donors throughout the United States, processing it in Florida, and distributing it to hospitals and families.

2. US Department of Energy CPACE Loan: Underwritten by Pace Equities and with significant support from the State of Florida, St. Lucie County, and the City of Port St. Lucie, LactaLogics is strengthening American manufacturing while responsibly stewarding our energy resources.

3. Private Investors: Numerous private investors, dedicated to advancements in manufacturing and healthcare technology, have joined LactaLogics to invest in building a strong nutritional foundation for all infants.

"From the outset, our focus on getting more human milk to babies has never wavered," said Glenn Snow, CEO and co-founder of LactaLogics. "This new facility stands as a testament to the individuals who have helped this mission and will empower generous mothers with surplus breast milk to safely support infants in need. For the first time, at-risk infants will have access to human milk, from premature birth until mom can successfully meet her breastfeeding goals."

"This financing marks a pivotal moment for LactaLogics," added Wendy Mueller, CFO of LactaLogics. "It reflects a combined effort of both government and private sectors, seeing the need to empower families across America with nutritional choice. By bridging the gap in nutritional options available, we're not only addressing a pressing healthcare challenge but also laying the groundwork for healthier future generations."

"It is gratifying to provide long-term support for the mission and the purpose of this organization. We are excited about the possibilities surrounding this project and the overall impact LactaLogics will have on infants, their families, and the medical field, "said Jerry Spruill, senior vice president of Magnolia Guaranteed Lending. "Magnolia Bank is proud to partner with unique businesses like LactaLogics who need an adaptive and innovative lender."

The funding will be used to implement the company's human milk processing technology at its 71,000-square-foot facility located in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

About LactaLogics

LactaLogics is on a mission to improve the lives of the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients. They combine innovative technology and holistic donor care to bring more human milk to babies. LactaLogics is located in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

