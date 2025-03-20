LactaLogics Introduces Patented Pouch-to-Nipple Connector, Expanding Feeding Options for Donor Human Milk

"Our focus is to simplify access to donor human milk, not dictate how it's fed. The Pouch-to-Nipple Connector is just one of several ways we're making human milk more accessible." - Chelly Snow, co-founder and COO, LactaLogics Post this

The goal is simple: help more infants stay on human milk while moms build their supply, with flexible feeding solutions that fit their needs.

Key features of the Pouch-to-Nipple Connector:

Designed for single-serve feeds: Works with LactaLogics' ready-to-feed donor human milk pouches, as well as any aseptically filled pouch, including SIG's Prime 100

Supports NICUs and parents: A new option for hospitals and home use, simplifying supplementation

Air-free feeding: Direct pouch-to-nipple feeding is designed to minimize air intake, which may help reduce common feeding discomforts like gas, colic, and spit-up

Flexibility: Compatible with any standard-thread nipple, allowing parents to use what works best for their baby

Seamless transition: For moms who face breastfeeding hurdles, donor human milk—facilitated by the Pouch-to-Nipple Connector—can help bridge the nutritional gap while their milk supply is established

"Every mom's breastfeeding journey is unique, and so are the feeding methods that work best for her and her baby," shared Chelly Snow, co-founder and COO of LactaLogics. "Our focus is to simplify access to donor human milk, not dictate how it's fed. The Pouch-to-Nipple Connector is just one of several ways we're making human milk more accessible, so parents have options that fit their needs—whether that's syringe feeding, cup feeding, supplemental nursing system (SNS), or using a nipple."

Christoph Wegener, SIG's Chief Markets Officer, applauded LactaLogics' development: "We are excited to partner with LactaLogics in their journey to deliver better nutrition for babies. Healthful products delivered in innovative, aseptic packaging systems that maximize food safety, nutrient preservation, and protection can change lives. We are proud to be a part of the solution."

LactaLogics is dedicated to helping hospitals and parents administer donor milk in the simplest way possible—without added complexity–while supporting exclusive breastfeeding goals.

To learn more about the Pouch-to-Nipple Connector and other feeding solutions, visit lactalogics.com/connectors.

Media Contact

Jackie Martin, LactaLogics, 1 772-202-0284, [email protected], lactalogics.com

SOURCE LactaLogics