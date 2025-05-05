Lactation.com Launches to Provide Same-Day and Next-Day Virtual Lactation Support for Parents Nationwide

Get same-day access to expert, inclusive lactation support—anytime, anywhere—through Lactation.com's new virtual platform.
CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lactation.com is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new platform, offering accessible, expert lactation support for families when they need it most. Designed to deliver same-day or next-day virtual consultations, Lactation.com ensures that every parent and every baby receives the immediate, compassionate, and inclusive care they deserve.
Built with a modern approach to infant feeding support, Lactation.com connects families with highly qualified lactation consultants through secure, convenient, and in most cases, insurance-covered telehealth visits. The platform addresses a crucial gap in postpartum care by making professional support available without long wait times, complicated scheduling, or stressful delays.
"For the past 12+ years, I've dedicated my career to creating, honing, and building toward this moment—the launch of Lactation.com. Over the last five years especially, I've focused on making lactation support more accessible and immediate for families. I'm thrilled to finally be able to offer real-time, expert care to parents anytime, anywhere," said Melissa Block, Co-Founder of Lactation.com.
"After 10 years of working directly with patients, I've seen firsthand how critical timely support can be—especially in the world of lactation and infant care. Every parent deserves to feel seen, heard, and cared for—without waiting days for help. At Lactation.com, we're proud to offer expert care in real time, ensuring families get the support they need when they need it most and do so in an inclusive, compassionate way," added Sara Pop, Co-Founder of Lactation.com.
With a mission rooted in compassion, loyalty, and support, Lactation.com aims to empower parents through their feeding journeys by offering evidence-based guidance that respects each family's unique needs and experiences.
Key features of Lactation.com include:
- Access to experienced lactation consultants via virtual appointments
- Same-day and next-day availability for urgent support needs
- Inclusive, judgment-free care for all family structures and feeding plans
- Easy-to-use platform designed for new and growing families
Whether it's the early days of feeding, a challenge that arises unexpectedly, or simply needing reassurance, Lactation.com provides a trusted, accessible place for families to turn.
Support for Every Parent, Every Baby, Every Journey.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.lactation.com.
Media Contact:
The Lactation.com Marketing Team
Media Contact
The Lactation.com Marketing Team, Lactation.com, 1 5852282832, [email protected], https://lactation.com/
SOURCE Lactation.com
Share this article