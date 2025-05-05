Lactation.com Launches to Provide Same-Day and Next-Day Virtual Lactation Support for Parents Nationwide

"Every parent deserves to feel seen, heard, and cared for—without waiting days for help." — Sara Pop, Co-Founder "I'm thrilled to finally be able to offer real-time, expert care to parents anytime, anywhere." — Melissa Block, Co-Founder Post this

"For the past 12+ years, I've dedicated my career to creating, honing, and building toward this moment—the launch of Lactation.com. Over the last five years especially, I've focused on making lactation support more accessible and immediate for families. I'm thrilled to finally be able to offer real-time, expert care to parents anytime, anywhere," said Melissa Block, Co-Founder of Lactation.com.

"After 10 years of working directly with patients, I've seen firsthand how critical timely support can be—especially in the world of lactation and infant care. Every parent deserves to feel seen, heard, and cared for—without waiting days for help. At Lactation.com, we're proud to offer expert care in real time, ensuring families get the support they need when they need it most and do so in an inclusive, compassionate way," added Sara Pop, Co-Founder of Lactation.com.

With a mission rooted in compassion, loyalty, and support, Lactation.com aims to empower parents through their feeding journeys by offering evidence-based guidance that respects each family's unique needs and experiences.

Key features of Lactation.com include:

Access to experienced lactation consultants via virtual appointments

Same-day and next-day availability for urgent support needs

Inclusive, judgment-free care for all family structures and feeding plans

Easy-to-use platform designed for new and growing families

Whether it's the early days of feeding, a challenge that arises unexpectedly, or simply needing reassurance, Lactation.com provides a trusted, accessible place for families to turn.

Support for Every Parent, Every Baby, Every Journey.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.lactation.com.

