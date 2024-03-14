Ladd Partners and Cloudteam Company Join Forces as Gold Sponsor at the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference

Companies to bring collaborative vision to empower digital transformation for manufacturers using Rootstock and Salesforce

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant move that underscores their commitment to innovation and collaboration within the manufacturing sector, Ladd Partners and Cloudteam Company announce their joint Gold Sponsorship at the upcoming Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference, taking place in New Orleans from March 25-27. This strategic partnership highlights their shared vision for delivering technology solutions to help customers drive manufacturing excellence and efficiency using Rootstock and the Salesforce Platform.

"The joint Gold Sponsorship with Ladd Partners and Cloudteam will be a notable highlight at our Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference," said Matt Wolf, SVP of Global Alliances at Rootstock Software. "Ladd Partners' unparalleled expertise in inventory management on the Salesforce Platform combined with Cloudteam's innovative approach to leveraging Rootstock ERP to overcome manufacturing challenges represent a cutting-edge combination. In addition, with Ladd Partners responding to customer needs in North America and Cloudteam in EMEA, it's the type of global synergy we strive for in our partner ecosystem."

"Partnering with Cloudteam at the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference is our first step in enabling our ability to deliver inventory management solutions globally," said Krista Ladd, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Ladd Partners. "We take great pride in our ability to effectively deliver salesforce solutions that truly transform our customers' operations. This partnership allows us to showcase those strengths, and when combined with Cloudteam, we help manufacturers leverage the tools and strategies they need to achieve new levels of efficiency and growth across both United States and EMEA."

"Our alliance with Ladd Partners embodies our shared commitment to innovation," said Gert-Jan Ter Weeme, CEO of Cloudteam Company. "Today, the manufacturing industry faces complex challenges, particularly in demand, supply, and order fulfillment. At Cloudteam, we take our clients on a digital transformation journey, helping them to leverage a holistic CRM and ERP solution on the Salesforce Platform. Our Rooted-In sponsorship is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver Salesforce solutions to customers globally, expanding our reach and enhancing our service offerings to meet the dynamic needs of the manufacturing sector."

The 2024 Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference will include:

Ladd Partners and Cloudteam Company customer success stories that demonstrate how manufacturers have benefited from the combined power of their technological expertise.

An exhibit area where attendees can meet the companies to better understand their consulting services.

Keynote presentations on Manufacturing Mega Trends, Signal Chain Vision, and Accelerating Value with the Power of Salesforce.

A Business Track featuring manufacturing leaders driving success in various areas, such as financial management, team empowerment, and reimagined business processes.

A Technology Track to discuss trends such as AI, enabling data-driven decisions, integration, and managing data governance.

Networking opportunities will allow attendees to connect with peers, forge new partnerships, and exchange strategies and ideas.

For more information on Ladd Partners and Cloudteam's participation in the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference, please visit and register at the official event website: https://rootedin.rootstock.com/.

About Ladd Partners

Founded in 2015, Ladd Partners specializes in full-service consulting services for inventory management on the Salesforce Platform, focusing on implementations, support, and custom development. With a customer-centric approach, Ladd Partners is dedicated to guiding clients through seamless implementations, ensuring customer success through their proven methodology and expert team.

About Cloudteam Company

Since its inception in 2015, Cloudteam has grown into a leading provider of Cloud CRM and ERP solutions across EMEA, recognized for its innovative approach to digital transformation. With a focus on manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management, Cloudteam leverages Salesforce solutions to deliver comprehensive, efficient solutions that address today's complex challenges.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

Media Contact

Krista Ladd, Ladd Partners, 1 408-461-7997, [email protected], https://www.laddpartners.com/

SOURCE Ladd Partners