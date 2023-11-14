Ladies and Gentlemen, Start Your Engines, Planet 13 Takes the Pole Position During Formula One Weekend in Las Vegas

There's going to be a lot of energy in the city on race weekend and we look forward to adding to the great experience for the tens-of-thousands of race fans who are visiting Las Vegas. Post this

"We're thrilled to be a part of the excitement that is Formula One, a global sport that has taken off in popularity in America in recent years," said Planet 13 Co-CEO Larry Scheffler. "There's going to be a lot of energy in the city on race weekend and we look forward to adding to the great experience for the tens-of-thousands of race fans who are visiting Las Vegas."

Starting on Friday November 17, visitors to Planet 13 will enjoy special F1 promotions including 25% off various products from Verano, Level, Smoke Roses and Grav Glass. On Saturday November 18, the savings continue on products from LP Exotics, Jerome Baker, Rove, Trendi, Medizin and HaHa. Enjoy race weekend food and drink specials as well. Food trucks and picnic tables will be out front to add to the fun atmosphere.

Planet 13 will also be offering Event Parking to the public in the lot located at the back of the building. Single day passes are $80, three-day passes are $150. Parking receipts must be displayed on the dashboard and overnights are not permitted.

About Planet 13

13 Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a conditional Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in these states but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the upcoming events at Planet 13 during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend.

Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

