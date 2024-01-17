Lado Okhotnikov Launched a Global Update of the Meta Force Metaverse

A simple place, of which there are thousands on the Internet, has turned into a scalable Metaverse. Post this

Lado Okhotnikov, a founder and CEO of Meta Force, recalls a time when there was only one goal - to create a place for those who were interested in cryptocurrency, but didn't really know anything about it. However, as followers joined the platform, there was a realization that the community was committed to something more than just sharing knowledge in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi). This led to a shift in focus towards creating an open Metaverse.

"One of the key advantages of Meta Force is its easy integration and efficient scalability. With a course focused on decentralization, the project strives to provide users with full control over their data and transactions, while ensuring a high level of security," noted the project founder.

Lado Okhotnikov realized several years ago that virtual reality has the potential to become something more than just a platform for games and entertainment. According to him, recently more and more people have shown interest in the idea of earning money without opening a business offline. "Online business is moving to a new level, and virtual reality is becoming a key platform for this development," says CEO of Meta Force.

A notable indicator of this change is the increased interest in online marketplaces. People are increasingly making purchases online rather than going to offline stores. This trend indicates that a business built on the Internet can solve most needs. And it won't require a lot of capital to start, which is very important in the current economic conditions.

Meta Force, under the leadership of Lado Okhotnikov, is actively responding to these changes, striving to create a Мetaverse, where virtual reality becomes a place not only for entertainment, but also for work. In this context, the project provides unique opportunities for the creation and development of virtual business communities, where users can implement their ideas and earn money in the digital world.

"The new Meta Force architecture allows you to build various virtual scenarios, create unique business models, participate in games and trade NFTs. This evolution underlines the desire to continue to maintain an open and inspiring space for the community," emphasized Lado Okhotnikov.

Meta Force invites everyone to join the Metaverse, where reality merges with virtuality, and online business takes on a new look. The project will continue to evolve, providing unique opportunities for creativity, communication and skill development in a digital format.

Meta Force is being developed in Polygon's expansive ecosystem, where gaming, social media and virtual reality come together under the banner of Web3 technology. The platform strives to provide everyone with a unique experience designed to prepare users for the new format of digital communities that will actively develop in the coming years.

