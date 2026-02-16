Ladoga Recovery Center Deepens Community Engagement Through Local Partnerships and Giving

"We believe being a good neighbor is part of recovery itself. When we invest in our community, we help strengthen the foundation that supports long-term healing and resilience." Post this

The center has also opened its doors to the community through seasonal and civic engagement initiatives. Ladoga Recovery Center hosted a Trunk or Treat event at its facility, providing a safe and welcoming space for local families, and supported local traditions by donating to and volunteering at the Crawfordsville Strawberry Festival.

In addition to community events, Ladoga Recovery Center has prioritized direct charitable outreach. The organization provided Thanksgiving meals to three local families in need and made a $10,000 donation to the Ladoga Fire Department in recognition of its service to the community. Ladoga Recovery Center also contributed $2,500 to Mountie Mission of Ladoga, a local nonprofit that supports residents during times of crisis.

"Our mission goes beyond providing treatment," said Brian Foster, Executive Director of Ladoga Recovery Center. "We believe being a good neighbor is part of recovery itself. When we invest in our community, we help strengthen the foundation that supports long-term healing and resilience."

Looking ahead, Ladoga Recovery Center will host a Recovery Retreat at Camp Rotary in Crawfordsville, bringing together alumni and members of the local recovery community for a day of connection, reflection, and support. The event reflects the center's continued commitment to sustained recovery and community engagement.

Through these efforts, Ladoga Recovery Center is helping build a stronger, more connected community, where recovery is supported not only within treatment settings but throughout the surrounding neighborhoods.

