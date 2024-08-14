Lady M Confections Unveils Its Largest U.S. Boutique in Houston

City's second location brings signature Mille Crêpes Cakes and more exclusives to West on West
HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lady M Confections, the luxury cake brand based in New York City, announces the grand opening of its largest U.S. boutique and second Houston location in the Westchase area. Situated at the newly developed West on West at 12270 Westheimer Road between S. Dairy Ashford and S. Kirkwood, this expansive 2,793-square-foot boutique will open its doors on Wednesday, August 14th, at 11 a.m., further cementing the brand's dedication to offering its exquisite confections to the Houston community.
"Our new Westchase location marks a significant milestone for Lady M," said Ken Romaniszyn, CEO of Lady M Confections. "Houston has always been a city that appreciates fine cuisine, and we are delighted to bring our largest boutique yet to this vibrant and diverse community. We are confident that our customers will love the exclusive offerings and unique experiences that this new space provides."
Building on the success of its first Houston boutique at The Galleria, Lady M is excited to expand in the Lonestar state. Known for their unique cakes that blend Fresh pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, the new location will offer an expanded menu of Lady M's iconic cakes, including the beloved Mille Crêpes made with layers of paper-thin handmade crêpes and light pastry cream, as well as exclusive, unique and seasonal flavors.
This family-friendly location will also offer signature favorites like the melt-in-your-mouth Green Tea, Passion Fruit, and Pistachio Mille Crêpes, the popular Checkers, and new, seasonal flavors along with a wide variety of coffees and teas. Guests can enjoy these delectable creations via takeout or savor their cakes on-site in the beautiful space offering ample indoor and outdoor seating.
Each Lady M boutique offers a sleek gallery-style space where subtle cream walls and limestone floors are designed to highlight their beloved, colorful cakes. The award-winning interiors and furnishings in each boutique revolve around a temperature-controlled display case and a veritable jewelry stand to showcase a curated selection of handmade confections. Similarly at the new Houston location, the boutique opens up to an expansive pearly white dining room with arch details and beautiful, ornate crystal chandeliers hanging from above. The luxurious ambiance creates a touch of refinement and makes every visit feel like a special occasion. Houstonians will enjoy personalized service and the freshest cakes expertly cut to order by trained staff.
Lady M Confections will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, please call 212-452-2222 or visit LadyM.com.
About Lady M
Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.
