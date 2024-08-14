Lady M Confections Unveils Its Largest U.S. Boutique in Houston

Known for their unique cakes that blend Fresh pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, the new location will offer an expanded menu of Lady M's iconic cakes, including the beloved Mille Crêpes made with layers of paper-thin handmade crepes and light pastry cream. Post this

Building on the success of its first Houston boutique at The Galleria, Lady M is excited to expand in the Lonestar state. Known for their unique cakes that blend Fresh pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, the new location will offer an expanded menu of Lady M's iconic cakes, including the beloved Mille Crêpes made with layers of paper-thin handmade crêpes and light pastry cream, as well as exclusive, unique and seasonal flavors.

This family-friendly location will also offer signature favorites like the melt-in-your-mouth Green Tea, Passion Fruit, and Pistachio Mille Crêpes, the popular Checkers, and new, seasonal flavors along with a wide variety of coffees and teas. Guests can enjoy these delectable creations via takeout or savor their cakes on-site in the beautiful space offering ample indoor and outdoor seating.

Each Lady M boutique offers a sleek gallery-style space where subtle cream walls and limestone floors are designed to highlight their beloved, colorful cakes. The award-winning interiors and furnishings in each boutique revolve around a temperature-controlled display case and a veritable jewelry stand to showcase a curated selection of handmade confections. Similarly at the new Houston location, the boutique opens up to an expansive pearly white dining room with arch details and beautiful, ornate crystal chandeliers hanging from above. The luxurious ambiance creates a touch of refinement and makes every visit feel like a special occasion. Houstonians will enjoy personalized service and the freshest cakes expertly cut to order by trained staff.

Lady M Confections will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, please call 212-452-2222 or visit LadyM.com.

About Lady M

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

