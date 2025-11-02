Lady M Debuts New Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Tasting Gift Set

An elegant seasonal gift blending artistry, flavor, and celebration.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lady M Confections, the luxury cake boutique known for its world-famous Mille Crêpes, is delighted to unveil its latest seasonal creation: the Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Tasting Set. This limited-edition collection invites guests to experience the delicate craftsmanship and refined indulgence that define the Lady M brand.

Each Tasting Set features 12 handcrafted mini crêpe biscuits in four signature flavors—Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut, Earl Grey, and Green Tea. Every biscuit is made with care, combining a crisp, rolled crêpe shell with smooth, velvety cream for a balance of texture and flavor that is both elegant and irresistible.

Housed in a navy and gold French door–style box inspired by Lady M Boutiques, the set includes festive holiday accents, a matching gift bag, and space for personalization—making it the perfect choice for seasonal gifting, corporate appreciation, or refined holiday entertaining.

"We wanted to create a gift that feels both indulgent and thoughtful—something beautiful to share or to savor," said Ken Romaniszyn, CEO of Lady M. "The Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Tasting Set captures the essence of the season, offering a refined and versatile gift that's perfect for everyone on your holiday list."

The Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Tasting Set ($39) is available for presale now, and will be available for shipping and in Lady M Boutiques beginning November 10. Quantities are limited for the season.

For more information or to order, please visit ladym.com.

About Lady M

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are just a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at ladym.com.

