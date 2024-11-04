Lady M Unveils 2024 Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Collection: A Seasonal Delight to Savor and Share

Experience the joy of the holidays with eight exquisite crêpe biscuits, each infused with festive flavors designed to elevate your celebrations.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Lady M Confections is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2024 Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Collection, a joyous assortment designed to elevate your festive celebrations. Crafted with care and precision, this collection features eight exquisite boxes, each housing a delicate crêpe biscuit infused with seasonal flavors that embody the warmth and cheer of the holidays.

Lift the magnetic tab to unroll the collection, revealing two crêpe biscuits of each of the following flavors, offering a perfect blend of taste and elegance:

Vanilla: A wintry warm classic.

Chocolate Hazelnut: Rich and indulgent.

Earl Grey : Sophisticated and luxurious.

: Sophisticated and luxurious. Green Tea: Serene and refreshing.

Whether you choose to gift the entire collection or share the joy by presenting each beautifully packaged box separately, the Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Collection is designed to spread warmth and delight throughout the season.

"At Lady M, we believe in creating not just desserts, but experiences that bring people together," said Lady M CEO, Ken Romaniszyn. "Our 2024 Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Collection embodies the spirit of the season and offers a perfect way to celebrate with loved ones."

The Holiday Crêpe Biscuit Collection is now available for preorder and online shipping at ladym.com, and the collection will be available at all Lady M Boutiques beginning November 8th. Embrace the spirit of the holidays with Lady M's exquisite offerings.

About Lady M

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

