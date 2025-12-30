Lady M Unveils Its 2026 Year of the Horse Collection & Celebrates New Rewards Program

A Vibrant Celebration of Progress, Prosperity, and Modern Tradition for the New Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lady M, celebrated worldwide for its iconic Mille Crêpes and limited-edition luxury gifting, proudly announces the debut of its 2026 Year of the Horse Collection. This year's offering embodies the spirit of forward momentum, vitality, and good fortune.

At the heart of the collection is the 2026 Year of the Horse Gift Set, a striking keepsake designed to capture the energy and promise of the year ahead. The exterior features a vibrant moiré pattern that comes to life as the gift set slides open, revealing a horse in graceful motion—a symbol of progress and vitality for the New Year. Inside, customers will find 32 mini crêpe biscuits wrapped in shimmering foil in four exquisite flavors: Coconut, Chocolate Hazelnut Orange, Vanilla, and Raspberry.

Further elevating the experience is a collectible vegan leather horse bag charm, tucked within the set's drawers—an elegant token of luck for the year to come. The gift set also includes Lady M's signature confetti red envelopes, where each falling piece of confetti symbolizes blessings, abundance, and celebration.

Thoughtfully crafted and joyfully festive, the 2026 Year of the Horse Gift Set offers a meaningful way to share prosperity with family, friends, and colleagues during this time of renewal.

In addition to the gift set, Lady M will introduce the 2026 Year of the Horse Cake Bundle, an online shipping exclusive, offering two new and limited-edition items. The bundle features:

2026 Year of the Horse Gift Set – Complete with the vibrant moiré motif, collectible vegan leather bag charm, festive confetti red envelopes, and 32 mini crêpe biscuits in four flavors.

Orange Mille Crêpes – A celebratory cake crafted with layers of handmade crêpes, Cara Cara orange cream, a center of vanilla sponge with orange marmalade, then finished with dried orange zest and snow sugar.

Lady M will offer exclusive early access for their loyalty members from December 30, 2025 through January 1, 2026, with availability opening to all customers beginning January 2, 2026.

"As we enter the Year of the Horse, we wanted to create a collection that feels both symbolic and vibrant," said Ken Romaniszyn, CEO of Lady M. "The moiré horse motif captures the movement and energy we associate with the year ahead. We hope these creations become cherished keepsakes and joyful gifts for all who celebrate."

Customers are encouraged to preorder early, as these highly anticipated seasonal offerings are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information about Lady M's 2026 Year of the Horse Collection, to join its new Rewards Program, or to place a preorder, please visit LadyM.com or any Lady M Boutique.

About Lady M

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

