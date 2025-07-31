Lady M's 2025 Mid-Autumn Jade Rabbit Lantern Gift Set Is Here--Pre-Order Begins July 31

The anticipated Mooncake Collection that sells out in weeks is back with all-new flavors, a magical keepsake lantern, and an exclusive cake bundle.
NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lady M Confections is proud to unveil its highly anticipated 2025 Mid-Autumn Mooncake Collection, a beloved annual tradition that fuses culinary artistry with collectible design. Known for selling out within weeks each year, this limited-edition set will be available for online pre-order starting July 31, with shipping beginning September 3, and will arrive in Lady M boutiques on September 8.
This year's set pays homage to the enchanting legend of the Jade Rabbit, featuring a spinning, illuminated lantern that depicts the rabbit's celestial journey from forest to moon palace. Designed as both a luxurious gift and an interactive centerpiece, the lantern glows gently when activated—a beautiful keepsake to be enjoyed long after the festival ends.
At the heart of the Jade Rabbit Lantern Gift Set are six artisan mooncakes in three flavors, each inspired by Lady M's famed Mille Crêpes cakes and crafted in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery:
- Strawberry Matcha: Vibrant matcha custard with fragrant strawberry pieces in a delicate pink pastry—an ode to Lady M's Strawberry Matcha Mille Crêpes
- Coconut: Lush coconut custard with tender flakes in a golden-brown shell, echoing the tropical elegance of Lady M's Coconut Mille Crêpes
- Tiramisu: Rich coffee yogurt custard with cocoa notes, wrapped in a chocolate coffee crust—mirroring the depth of Lady M's Tiramisu Mille Crêpes
Presented in a matching gift bag with a personalized notecard, the Jade Rabbit Lantern Gift Set is a refined celebration of flavor, storytelling, and design.
"The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the joy of gathering with loved ones, and our 2025 Mooncake Collection embodies that same spirit," said Ken Romaniszyn, CEO of Lady M. "We're excited to bring the beloved Jade Rabbit story to life through this magical spinning lantern — it's our way of honoring tradition while creating new memories."
Lady M also debuts an online exclusive Jade Rabbit Lantern Cake Bundle—a full Mid-Autumn experience. This exquisite bundle offers the ultimate in seasonal indulgence—and the opportunity to bundle and save for a limited time:
- The Jade Rabbit Lantern Gift Set
- The Slice of the Best: Mid-Autumn Collection, a tasting cake with 12 Mille Crêpes slices inspired by this year's mooncake flavors—three slices each of Strawberry Matcha, Coconut, and Tiramisu, plus three slices of the classic Signature Mille Crêpes
With only a limited number produced, the 2025 Mid-Autumn Collection is expected to sell out quickly. Pre-orders open July 31 exclusively at ladym.com.
About Lady M
Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are just a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at ladym.com.
