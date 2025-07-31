Lady M's 2025 Mid-Autumn Jade Rabbit Lantern Gift Set Is Here--Pre-Order Begins July 31

"We're excited to bring the beloved Jade Rabbit story to life through this magical spinning lantern — it's our way of honoring tradition while creating new memories." Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M CEO Post this

At the heart of the Jade Rabbit Lantern Gift Set are six artisan mooncakes in three flavors, each inspired by Lady M's famed Mille Crêpes cakes and crafted in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery:

Strawberry Matcha: Vibrant matcha custard with fragrant strawberry pieces in a delicate pink pastry—an ode to Lady M's Strawberry Matcha Mille Crêpes

Coconut: Lush coconut custard with tender flakes in a golden-brown shell, echoing the tropical elegance of Lady M's Coconut Mille Crêpes

Tiramisu: Rich coffee yogurt custard with cocoa notes, wrapped in a chocolate coffee crust—mirroring the depth of Lady M's Tiramisu Mille Crêpes

Presented in a matching gift bag with a personalized notecard, the Jade Rabbit Lantern Gift Set is a refined celebration of flavor, storytelling, and design.

"The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the joy of gathering with loved ones, and our 2025 Mooncake Collection embodies that same spirit," said Ken Romaniszyn, CEO of Lady M. "We're excited to bring the beloved Jade Rabbit story to life through this magical spinning lantern — it's our way of honoring tradition while creating new memories."

Lady M also debuts an online exclusive Jade Rabbit Lantern Cake Bundle—a full Mid-Autumn experience. This exquisite bundle offers the ultimate in seasonal indulgence—and the opportunity to bundle and save for a limited time:

The Jade Rabbit Lantern Gift Set

The Slice of the Best: Mid-Autumn Collection, a tasting cake with 12 Mille Crêpes slices inspired by this year's mooncake flavors—three slices each of Strawberry Matcha, Coconut, and Tiramisu, plus three slices of the classic Signature Mille Crêpes

With only a limited number produced, the 2025 Mid-Autumn Collection is expected to sell out quickly. Pre-orders open July 31 exclusively at ladym.com.

About Lady M

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are just a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at ladym.com.

