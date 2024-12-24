Lafayette 200 History Weekend to Commemorate French Hero's Bicentennial Visit to Frederick

Frederick, Maryland to Welcome The Marquis de Lafayette in Style December 27-29, 2024

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two hundred years after America's favorite fighting Frenchman, the Marquis de Lafayette, paid a historic visit to Frederick, Maryland, the community will come together to recreate the spirit of that monumental moment and bring his legacy roaring back to life.

The Lafayette 200 History Weekend, hosted by the Lafayette in Frederick Committee, promises three days of immersive events filled with pageantry, intrigue, and living history that will transport participants to 1824 and the city Lafayette once knew.

December 27 | Lafayette Arrival and Welcoming Ceremony | 2–4 PM | City Hall Park, 101 N. Court St. | FREE

Kick off this extraordinary weekend with an unforgettable spectacle as the Marquis de Lafayette himself returns to Frederick in grand fashion. Renowned living historian Mark Schneider of Colonial Williamsburg will portray the iconic French hero, who was instrumental in aiding the American cause during the Revolutionary War.

Schneider's authentic portrayal will bring Lafayette's words, personality, and vision to life, reminding us of the enduring friendship between the United States and France.

At City Hall Park, stand alongside local dignitaries, costumed interpreters, and your fellow residents to honor Lafayette's arrival just as Frederick did two centuries ago. With stirring remarks, period fanfare, and living history demonstrations, this free community event will evoke the excitement that gripped the nation, and Frederick, during Lafayette's grand tour of 1824–25. Together, we join countless communities across the country in celebrating Lafayette 200.

December 28 | Lafayette History Hunt | 10 AM–4 PM | 31 W. Patrick St. | $10 per Group (Pre-Registration Required)

Roll up your sleeves, gather your friends and family, and set out on the Lafayette History Hunt - an extraordinary adventure through Downtown Frederick's storied streets. Teams will trace Lafayette's footsteps, solving puzzles and uncovering hidden stories of the city's past. Along the way, you'll encounter none other than Lafayette himself, ready to offer intriguing clues and enthralling anecdotes.

This hands-on experience invites participants of all ages to engage with Frederick's rich heritage in a thrilling, interactive setting. Period attire encouraged. Prizes for the top finishing groups and best period attire. $10 per group (up to 8) includes one commemorative booklet - visitors can register at visitfrederick.org.

December 29 | Open House at the Historic McPherson Home | 1–4 PM | Registration Full

The final day of the Lafayette 200 History Weekend brings a rare opportunity to step inside one of Downtown Frederick's most significant historic properties - the McPherson Home, which Lafayette himself visited in December 1824. This exclusive open house is now fully booked, a testament to Frederick's deep enthusiasm for connecting with its past.

For those who secured their spots, the open house will offer a glimpse into the world Lafayette would have encountered: an intimate space imbued with stories and artifacts that bring the past vividly to life. While registration is closed for this event, the entire weekend offers abundant opportunities for everyone to immerse themselves in history, learn from expert interpreters, and celebrate Lafayette's remarkable legacy.

Join the Celebration

Frederick's commemoration stands shoulder-to-shoulder with dozens of communities across the nation, each celebrating the bicentennial of Lafayette's farewell tour. A Revolutionary War hero, a forward-thinking human rights advocate, and a steadfast ally of George Washington, Lafayette has earned a permanent place in America's heart.

This December, come be part of something truly special. Experience history in motion, hear Lafayette's voice once more, and connect with a legacy that shaped our nation's destiny. The Lafayette 200 History Weekend invites everyone to participate in this living tribute to the Marquis de Lafayette and his American legacy.

For more details, visitor information, and to pre-register for the History Hunt, please visit VisitFrederick.org/Lafayette.

About the Lafayette in Frederick Committee:

The Lafayette in Frederick Committee is a collaborative group of local historians, cultural organizations, and community leaders dedicated to commemorating Lafayette's 1824 visit to Frederick. Through public events, educational programs, and immersive experiences, the committee ensures that Lafayette's legacy as a Revolutionary War hero, champion of human rights, and advocate of American ideals continues to inspire future generations.

