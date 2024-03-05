Lafayette Sunnyside Intermediate School Student Wins $100,000 College Tuition Scholarship From Barbizon Modeling And Acting

"Barbizon is on a mission to empower the next generation of leaders by supporting young people like Kristen. Our company is founded on a deep commitment to education, safety and supporting young people no matter where their dreams may take them." Post this

In addition to having a passion for math and writing, Smith is deeply engaged in many extracurricular activities including dance, gymnastics and basketball. Smith said, "I look forward to attending college, making my mom proud, and playing basketball."

Every two years, the $100,000 College Tuition Scholarship program is funded and awarded by Barbizon Modeling and Acting to support and invest in the company's core value of education. To date, $1.6 million in college scholarships have been awarded.

"Barbizon is on a mission to empower the next generation of leaders by supporting young people like Kristen," stated Laura LaBelle, chief operating officer at Barbizon USA. "Whether it is through our college scholarship award or our modeling, acting and personal development program, our company is founded on a deep commitment to education, safety and supporting young people no matter where their dreams may take them. We are thrilled to offer a scholarship that helps support that goal."

Entries for the next college scholarship award can be submitted at barbizonmodeling.com/scholarships.

Founded in New York City in 1939, Barbizon offers children and teens modeling and acting training in addition to life skills instruction. With more than 200 markets worldwide, Barbizon's program focuses on the development of confidence and self-esteem as well as a lifelong commitment to support students and graduates who choose to navigate into the industry of professional modeling and acting.

