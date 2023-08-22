Laffey, Bucci & Kent Attorney Brian Kent to Co-Chair Perrin Conferences Sexual Abuse Litigation & Coverage Conference

Philadelphia personal injury lawyer to discuss the impact of non-disclosure agreements on sexual abuse litigation

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent is pleased to announce that partner Brian Kent will co-chair and speak at the Perrin Conferences Sexual Abuse Litigation & Coverage Conference, which will be held at the New York City Bar Association on October 5. The event will also be chaired by Elizabeth Hanke, vice president and senior managing director of KCIC, and Tracey McDevitt Hagan, partner at Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich.

This conference provides a platform for thought leaders in sexual abuse litigation and coverage to advance discourse on these important subjects. It also serves as an opportunity for defense and plaintiff attorneys, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals to network and share knowledge.

Kent will participate in the panel discussion "NDA's Permission to Victimize," which will focus on how non-disclosure agreements can prevent victims from coming forward and from getting justice. Participants will examine the silencing effect that NDAs often have on those who have experienced abuse and how this enables abuse to continue to occur.

Kent is a former sex crimes prosecutor, a clergy abuse survivor, and a recipient of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation's 2019 Civilian Leadership Award. He is a founding partner and head of the crime victim department at Laffey, Bucci & Kent, where he leads a team made up of former prosecutors who devote one hundred percent of their practice to representing victims of crime, mostly sexual abuse and assault survivors, across the country. He has more than 20 years of legal experience specializing in representing survivors of abuse, assault, and exploitation and has taken on several high-profile cases.

About Laffey, Bucci & Kent

The law firm was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained over $500 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles a variety of personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.

