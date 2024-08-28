Laffey Bucci Adds Ragha Narasimhan to Crime Victims Team

"Ragha is a passionate advocate for survivors of abuse, and we are excited to welcome her to our team," said Guy D'Andrea, Co-Managing Partner. Post this

Before joining the firm, Narasimhan honed her legal expertise as an assistant district attorney at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. There, she focused on domestic violence and sexual assault cases, eventually becoming a seasoned attorney in the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSA). During her tenure in FVSA, she successfully brought over a dozen jury trials to verdict, all involving the domestic violence and sexual assault of adults and children. Narasimhan then transitioned to the Non-Fatal Shootings and Homicide Unit, where she tried cases involving shootings and homicides, with a particular focus on those related to domestic violence.

"I am honored to join the team at Laffey Bucci and fight for those who have been wronged by powerful institutions," said Narasimhan. "Victims of crime deserve to have their voices heard, and I am proud to stand with them and ensure that organizations are held accountable when they allow abuse to occur. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to provide sensitive, effective advocacy."

Narasimhan earned her law degree from Drexel University's Thomas R. Kline School of Law, where she was actively involved in the Student Bar Association, admissions, and the trial team. She received recognition as a strong performer during her first trial team competition. She also served as a teaching assistant for Criminal Law and Advanced Trial Advocacy. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Drexel University, along with a certificate in writing and publishing.

Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan LLP (http://www.laffeybucci.com) is a Philadelphia-based, trauma-informed personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have suffered severe injuries due to negligence. Since 2009, the firm has provided exceptional "leave no stone unturned" representation in personal injury, construction accident cases, workers' compensation, workplace falls, and product liability. The crime victim department, staffed by former sex crimes prosecutors, exclusively represents survivors of abuse, assault, and human trafficking nationwide. The team has led high-profile cases, including litigation against the Southern Baptist Convention for concealing sexual abuse. With over 50 years of combined experience, the firm's attorneys have secured more than $500 million on behalf of their clients, including a $52 million settlement in 2020 for 29 victims of the Miracle Meadows School in West Virginia. The firm also has offices in California, Delaware, West Virginia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York.

