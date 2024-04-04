Lake Apopka Natural Gas District Joins the Florida Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Scott Minter, Director of Information Systems of the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District. "Joining the Florida Purchasing Group was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

The Lake Apopka Natural Gas District invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Florida Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/langd include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 64 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District:

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District was established pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 59-556, Laws of Florida, Acts of 1959, which became law on June 20, 1959, to provide natural gas within its defined area of service. The District operates under a commission form of government with the commissioners being appointed by the District's member municipalities of Apopka, Winter Garden and Clermont.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct