Lake County Criminal Defense Attorney Matthew Gebhardt Named 2024 Super Lawyer

Matthew Gebhardt named a 2024 Super Lawyer, recognizing his exceptional legal work and client dedication at his Illinois law firm.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C. is thrilled to announce that attorney Matthew Gebhardt has been recognized as a 2024 Super Lawyer. As president of his firm, Mr. Gebhardt has been instrumental in its success by dedicating himself to serving his clients in any way he can. Whether it be assisting them in fighting a serious drug charge or helping a client decide whether to pursue a trial or settle, clients can trust that Mr. Gebhardt will give it his all every step of the way.

Throughout his illustrious legal career, Mr. Gebhardt has worked as an aggressive prosecutor in the Cook County State's Attorney Office while becoming highly skilled in helping clients navigate criminal and real estate law. Now, as president of his firm, Mr. Gebhardt can use the knowledge and skills he has obtained during his career to support the betterment of his clients. Moving his firm from Cook County to the Buffalo Grove village area of Lake County this past October, attorney Gebhardt focuses 95 percent of his practice on cases in Lake County. While the firm's scenery is different than it used to be, its goal remains the same: to provide cutting-edge legal guidance to clients needing assistance.

Super Lawyers is a prestigious rating service that helps connect prospective clients with outstanding lawyers from various practice areas. Employing a rigorous selection process, Super Lawyers showcases attorneys who have achieved remarkable success and demonstrated exceptional skill, making them a go-to resource for those seeking legal representation.

About The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C.

The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C., is a law firm based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. While the firm's focus is criminal law, clients can receive assistance in matters related to real estate law as well.

To learn more about The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C., visit https://www.illinois-defenseattorney.com/. Call 847-239-4703 for a free consultation.

Media Contact

OVC INC, OVC INC, 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C.