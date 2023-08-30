Lake County Personal Injury Lawyers Announce Opening of New Firm

Their new practice will involve an emphasis on various motor vehicle accidents and other personal injury cases, ranging from premises liability, medical malpractice, and nursing home negligence.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seasoned personal injury lawyers Samantha and Michael Salvi are thrilled to announce that they have officially opened Salvi Law, Inc. This new Lake Zurich law firm is an exciting step for this father-daughter attorney duo, who are looking to expand their reach and serve personal injury clients in Illinois's Lake County and Cook County areas.

Michael and Samantha Salvi are a force to be reckoned with in Illinois personal injury law, and they are looking to take the legal landscape by storm as they continue their stellar record of serving injured clients in Illinois. Their new practice will involve an emphasis on various motor vehicle accidents and other personal injury cases, ranging from premises liability, medical malpractice, and nursing home negligence.

Since beginning his distinguished legal career in 1984, Mr. Salvi has set himself apart from his legal colleagues by demonstrating a voracious desire to help injured individuals and their families. Following in her father's footsteps, Attorney Samantha Salvi has shown since the beginning of her legal career in 2018 that she shares the same devotion to serving her clients' best interests. Samantha Salvi has been selected to the Illinois Rising Stars list in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024- an honor reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice, and a distinction that only 2.5% of attorneys in Illinois receive.

This firm's opening signifies an exciting new beginning for the Salvi family and for their existing and prospective clients. As the Salvis look toward the future, they will continue to focus on their goal of providing clients with the foremost legal representation in matters related to personal injuries.

