Lake County Winegrape Commission Announces Third Year of Lake County Pruning School - Registration Now Open

"This will be the final year of our highly successful three-year program, and we couldn't be more pleased with the results so far," said Debra Sommerfield, President of the Lake County Winegrape Commission. "Each year, the sessions have sold out, and growers who have started implementing the technique are excited by what they're seeing in the vineyards."

This first-of-its-kind regional collaborative program is offered in both English and Spanish and has expanded over the years with engaging content and topics specifically developed based on participant input, including an Advanced Pruning Course this year focused on head-trained vines.

"Vineyards in California that utilize head-trained systems exhibit remarkable longevity; many vineyards planted around the end of the 19th century are still producing high-quality grapes and wines today," said Jacopo Miolo, General Manager of Simonit & Sirch USA LLC. "The longevity of vines is essential for achieving sustainability in a vineyard."

"One of the most important things for me is to learn how to extend the life of our vineyards," said Pilar Luchsinger White, Owner of Luchsinger Vineyards and a Board Member with the Lake County Winegrape Commission. "We have some blocks that are over 20 years old now, and it does require specialized pruning."

Miolo noted the goal of the Advanced Pruning Course is to enable students who have completed the first two courses to apply their knowledge in a practical setting, following the principles of the Simonit & Sirch pruning methodology to ensure the vine's performance is preserved over time.

Beckstoffer Vineyards has been a proponent of the program since its inception, even dedicating a demonstration vineyard block for the Pruning School's hands-on instruction each year. "We're gaining a lot of knowledge," said Pedro Rubio, General Manager of Beckstoffer Vineyards Red Hills, "and the industry as a whole will benefit from this program."

Lake County Pruning School is designed for vineyard owners, vineyard supervisors and crew leaders, and experienced vineyard workers. Each class is limited to 15 students to enable one-on-one learning and an opportunity to exchange ideas and techniques with others in the cohort.

This year's offerings include three levels of instruction, each with winter and spring components. The Introductory Course consists of three days of practical hands-on lessons in the vineyard and provides in-depth fundamental principles applicable to all grapevine training systems: controlled branching, vascular flow, cuts and crown buds, and protective spare wood. The three-day Intermediate Course begins with classroom instruction followed by hands-on instruction at two Lake County vineyard sites that allow for the exploration of young vines and cane-pruned vines. The two-day Advanced Course builds on the first two courses and focuses solely on head-trained vines.

For eligibility information and to register for Lake County Pruning School, visit: https://www.lakecountywinegrape.org/news-events/events/lake-county-pruning-school/

