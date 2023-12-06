Lake County Winegrape Commission Celebrates the Creation of 2 New Lake County AVAs

The announcement underscores the region's vast potential and enriches its legacy through innovation

LAKE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lake County continues to raise the bar of quality wine production in California and welcomes two recently approved AVAs, the Long Valley-Lake County AVA, and the Upper Lake Valley AVA.

The approval of the two new AVAs is only the latest achievement for the region. Largely overlooked until recently, Lake County is gaining traction as the market looks for high-end, California wines at an accessible price point. Thanks to its volcanic terroir, the Lake County wine region is being recognized for its capacity to produce quality wines that are complex and distinct. The wines offer great aromatic and flavor intensity alongside noticeable aging potential. The region has also become a go-to source for high-end Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon.

"These two new AVA further demonstrate the vast potential of Lake County," comments Debra Sommerfield, President of the Lake County Winegrape Commission, an organization of the region's winegrowers that actively fosters local viticultural innovation through projects such as the bilingual Lake County Pruning School in English and Spanish, now in its second year. "The establishment of these AVAs builds on the discovery of these as distinct sub-appellations and on the long history of farming in the region while the Lake County Pruning School builds on the long-standing viticultural expertise of the region's growers."

Stretching across 7,674 acres, the Long Valley-Lake County Valley AVA consists of a long, narrow valley floor and surrounding foothills which sits on a geologic formation known as the Cache Formation. The formation is largely made up of lake deposits and consists of tuffaceous and diatomaceous sands and silts, limestone, gravel, and intercalated volcanic rocks. This AVA is known for producing red winegrapes such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petite Sirah, and Syrah. The first record of vineyards in Long Valley was a family vineyard planted on land near the southern end of the Valley by John Bonham in 1883. This was followed in 1885 when N.E. Hanson planted a vineyard with 2,000 vines on his ranch called "The Crags". Modern viticulture in the proposed area started with the planting of a block of vines by David James, using cuttings from the Fay vineyard that won the 1976 "Judgment of Paris". James and his wife moved to Lake County in 1978 and purchased Pomo Ranch, located on the western shelf along the southern end of Long Valley. The vines were planted on their own rootstock and are still in production. Today this property is the location of Stonehouse Cellars, a licensed Lake County wine producer.

Upper Lake Valley AVA is approximately 20,187 acres and consists of four identified water-bearing formations: Quaternary alluvium; Pleistocene terrace deposits; Pleistocene lake and floodplain deposits; and Plio–Pleistocene cache creek. These formations comprise the Upper Lake Groundwater Basin, which covers the majority of the AVA. Soils belong to three groups. The Millsholm–Skyhigh-Bressa are formed by sandstone and shale and are primarily loams and clay loams. The Still–Lupoyoma occur on the nearly-level valley floors and consist of very deep, moderately well- to well-drained loams and silt loams. Finally, soils from the Tulelake– luvaquentic–Haplawuolls map unit are very deep, poorly drained silty clay loams. This AVA is suitable for growing a variety of grapes, including Sauvignon Blanc.

Established in 1991, the Lake County Winegrape Commission has been instrumental in developing the Lake County region's unwavering commitment to farming high-quality wine grapes, promoting the winegrowers' brand, and creating greater awareness of the winegrowing region within the wine trade and among wine lovers. A state agency with efforts focused on marketing, research, and education, the Commission has launched innovative programs like Master Vigneron Academy®, the Elevation of Wine, and the International Sauvignon Blanc Symposium. For more information visit Lake County Winegrape Commission.

Lake County Pruning School is an immersive training program aimed at providing grape growers with pruning insights. The first of its kind for a regional organization, the project began in 2022 and is delivered, in both English and Spanish, in collaboration with Simonit & Sirch, the renowned grapevine pruning school with more than 30 years of research and experience. Lake County Pruning School comprises a theoretical introductory online lesson and three days of practical hands-on lessons in the vineyard. Register here.

