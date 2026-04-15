Lake County Winegrape Commission Referendum Passes, Reinforcing Grower Investment and Market Position in the Wine Industry

"Lake County has earned its place as a trusted sourcing region—known for quality, consistency, and value—and our responsibility is to continue strengthening that position in an increasingly competitive and shifting industry." Post this

As required by state law, the referendum is held every five years to determine whether the program will continue.

"This vote reflects a clear understanding among our growers that long-term success requires coordinated, strategic investment," said Jenny Keller, President of LCWC. "Lake County has earned its place as a trusted sourcing region—known for quality, consistency, and value—and our responsibility is to continue strengthening that position in an increasingly competitive and shifting industry.

The Commission exists to ensure Lake County grapes remain visible, competitive, and in demand. As we move forward, our focus is on delivering measurable value: strengthening market access, building trade confidence, and creating the tools and proof points that support purchasing decisions. This is about reinforcing what Lake County already does well, while positioning the region for continued growth."

With the referendum finalized, LCWC will continue advancing a more integrated, outcome-driven approach to its work—aligning promotion, education, and buyer outreach into a coordinated system designed to strengthen grower visibility and long-term demand.

Key priorities moving forward include:

Expanding targeted buyer outreach and strengthening trade relationships

Enhancing tools that support grower discovery, evaluation, and connection

Investing in research and education that reinforce vineyard quality and long-term sustainability

Advancing strategic storytelling and PR that build credibility and market confidence

The referendum voting period was held from February 2 through March 3, 2026, with results certified by CDFA.

About the Lake County Winegrape Commission

The Lake County Winegrape Commission is a grower-funded marketing and educational organization representing the winegrape producers of Lake County, California. Established in 1991, the Commission works to promote the region's winegrapes, support research and sustainable farming practices, and provide tools and resources that strengthen grower success, market access, and long-term profitability.

Through a coordinated approach to marketing, education, and industry engagement, the Commission is focused on increasing visibility, building trade confidence, and ensuring long-term demand for Lake County winegrapes.

For more information about the Lake County wine region, please visit: https://www.lakecountywinegrape.org

Media Contact

Jenny Keller, Lake County Winegrape Commission, 1 707-279-2633, [email protected], https://www.lakecountywinegrape.org/

SOURCE Lake County Winegrape Commission