Lake Geneva Welcomes Multi-Family New Construction on Rare Parcel

Scott Lowell, of Lowell Custom Homes in Lake Geneva, heads up the development and construction team that includes the LCH parent company, Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI), as well as Cary Kerger, Managing Director of the Abbey Resort. Kerger had felt there was an opportunity to re-develop a unique, under-utilized asphalt parking lot directly across from the Abbey Resort into a landmark luxury project. "I knew the perfect person to execute and deliver on this vision was my longtime friend and colleague, Scott Lowell," explains Kerger. "In years to come, RGL will not only be defined by what we'll produce in high-quality, turnkey homes, but also by the legacy this new residential community leaves on the endearing Village of Fontana," Lowell adds.

The development features three floorplans ranging in size from 2,121 to 2,900 square feet plus generous two-car attached garages, and each unit comes extensively upgraded, with coveted amenities such as heated flooring, Wolf and Sub-Zero stainless appliances, and luxury trim and millwork, all standard. Cindy Wilson, principal of Fontana's CB Wilson Interior Design, provides individual selection consultations for every buyer. Pricing starts at $1,379,000, with Phase 1 delivery expected first quarter, 2025.

Groundbreaking and Grand Opening events begin mid-April and continue through spring 2024. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, April 12 at the construction site at 269 Fontana Blvd. in Fontana. A "Brunch-n-Learn" in the Abbey Resort's historic A-frame room will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 – 11:30 am for prospective buyers. Several public open houses will be held on weekends at the RGL sales office, beginning on April 13 and 14 from 12:00-4:00 at the Abbey Resort sales center. For event reservations or general information, please email [email protected].

About Lowell Custom Homes: Founded in 1981 by Scott Lowell, Lowell Custom Homes has won multiple awards for best new home builder and best in home improvement, e.g., Best of Geneva Lakes, Best in Walworth County, Best in Houzz Design and Service. In 2002, LCH purchased and developed property in Geneva National in Lake Geneva. In June of 2022, LCH merged with Corporate Contractors, Inc., with CCI becoming the LCH parent company.

For interviews, media should Scott Lowell at [email protected] or Maria Malin at [email protected].

Photos and URL link: https://www.lowellcustomhomes.com/the-residences-of-geneva-lake/

