Lake Superior State Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

Lake Superior State Athletics (LSSU) and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle strategic revenue generation, including ticket sales, sponsorship sales and innovative partnerships.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lake Superior State Athletics (LSSU) and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle strategic revenue generation, including ticket sales, sponsorship sales and innovative partnerships.

"We're thrilled to partner with Taymar as we take a bold step forward in the growth of Laker Athletics," said Tory Lindley, LSSU Athletics Director. "This partnership represents a meaningful investment in our future, creating new energy and opportunity around ticket sales and corporate partnerships. Taymar's expertise will help us expand our reach, elevate the fan experience, and generate vital revenue that supports our student-athletes and championship goals."

Taymar will hire a Director of Sponsorships and Ticket Sales to work closely with Lake Superior State Athletics and the university in the Sault Ste. Marie community.

"We're excited to partner with Lake Superior State and bring our full-service revenue approach to Sault Ste. Marie," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We look forward to working with Tory Lindley and their team to identify the right leader to work locally to build strong community connections and elevate the Lake Superior State Athletics brand across sponsorship, ticket sales, and other strategic revenue generation."

Lake Superior State is Taymar's first client school in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (Division I) and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (Division II), and its second client in Michigan (Michigan State).

"The first time I met Tory, I came away convinced Taymar should try to join the team at Lake Superior State," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "He is building a leading athletics program at LSSU and we're glad to lock arms with Tory and their talented staff."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications, LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar