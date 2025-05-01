Lake Views Meets Luxury as Phase 2 Launches at The Residences of Geneva Lake

The new construction three and four-bedroom townhomes bring turnkey luxury living, a steps-to-everything location, as well as stunning views of the west end of Geneva Lake, at a fraction of lakefront pricing. Post this

Scott Lowell, of Lowell Custom Homes in Lake Geneva, heads up the development and construction team that includes the LCH parent company, Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI).

Lowell is especially pleased with the dedication and progress of the RGL on-site team. "On any given day, we have dozens of our trades at the job site, making consistently tangible progress on both interiors and exteriors," he notes. "We're finishing up the streetscape as we speak, specifically landscape, retaining walls, and siding, creating curb appeal that reflects the beautiful aesthetic this community of new homes will bring to downtown Fontana."

Senior Project Superintendent Aaron Combs, a veteran of CCI and lead for RGL, echoes Lowell's sentiments about the passion in bringing this unique enclave of residences to fruition. "The unique aspects and flavor of each home are coming to life on a daily basis, and being part of our buyers' dream year-round or seasonal lake home is personally and professionally gratifying."

Tim Huffman, Senior Superintendent, and Neal Brown, Assistant Project Manager, concur. "We're finishing up the trim phase of our first residences, and trim is always an exciting phase. Seeing the appointments RGL buyers selected in our showroom become their dream home reality, room by room, is very rewarding," adds Brown.

The development features three floorplans ranging in size from 2,121 to 2,900 square feet plus generous two-car attached heated garages, and each unit comes extensively appointed, with coveted amenities such as heated bath flooring, Wolf and Sub-Zero stainless appliances, and luxury trim and millwork, all standard. Professional selections guidance is available, and pricing for the fully upgraded residences begins at $1,379,000. Two model homes with partial lake views are available for purchase for Summer, 2025 delivery.

A new RGL on-site sales center will open in May, replacing the existing sales office and showroom housed at the Abbey Resort, just across Fontana Blvd. The new sales center will be open on weekends and by appointment.

About Lowell Custom Homes: Founded in 1981 by Scott Lowell, Lowell Custom Homes has won multiple awards for best new home builder and best in home improvement, e.g., Best of Geneva Lakes, Best in Walworth County, Best in Houzz Design and Service. In 2002, LCH purchased and developed property in Geneva National in Lake Geneva. In June of 2022, LCH merged with Corporate Contractors, Inc., with CCI becoming the LCH parent company.

