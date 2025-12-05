Lakeshore Talent Expands Payrolling Solutions to Launches Nationwide Employer of Record (EOR) Services

Businesses want to move fast, but compliance can't be an afterthought. Our EOR services make it possible to scale quickly while knowing every employment detail is taken care of. Post this

With more than 25 years of proven success in staffing and workforce support, Lakeshore Talent brings deep expertise and a people-centered approach to EOR partnerships. By acting as the legal employer, Lakeshore Talent helps companies hire where they need to, without establishing legal entities in new states or countries, significantly reducing risk and the administrative workload for internal HR and legal teams.

"Businesses want to move fast, but compliance can't be an afterthought," said Mary Clark, Owner and President of Lakeshore Talent. "Our EOR services make it possible to scale quickly while knowing every employment detail is taken care of."

Lakeshore Talent's EOR services support a wide range of organizations, including startups hiring in states or countries where they lack a legal entity, remote-first companies with distributed teams, international companies hiring in the U.S., and enterprise employers looking to streamline contractor management. The service offers fast onboarding, typically

within 1 to 3 business days, transparent pricing, and full benefits packages for eligible employees, including health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Headquartered in Denver with a dedicated team in Chicago, Lakeshore Talent combines local expertise with national reach through its relationship with People 2.0. This infrastructure allows the company to support hiring in all 50 states while maintaining the high-touch service that clients expect from a trusted workforce partner.

About Lakeshore Talent

Lakeshore Talent provides staffing, recruiting, and Employer of Record (EOR) services to businesses nationwide. With over 25 years of experience and a strong commitment to compliance, communication, and employee support, Lakeshore Talent helps companies grow quickly while ensuring every worker has a positive experience.

For more information about Lakeshore Talent's EOR services or to request support, visit www.lakeshoretalent.com.

