Lakeview Clinic Adopts Keona Health's Innovative Online Self-Scheduling System

Lakeview Clinic, acclaimed for top-tier medical care, joined forces with Keona Health to implement an online self-scheduling system. This cutting-edge platform allows patients to conveniently book appointments across Lakeview's multiple locations. The integration underscores Lakeview's dedication to enhancing the patient experience through innovative solutions.

NORWOOD, Minn., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move designed to enhance their patients' experiences and streamline access to care, Lakeview Clinic has announced the integration of Keona Health's self-scheduling platform. This initiative comes as a part of Lakeview Clinic's ongoing commitment to provide expert medical services with care, compassion, and innovation.

Lakeview Clinic, which has a reputation for world-class patient care that spans many specialties and subspecialties, is constantly looking for ways to innovate and offer better services to its patients. With this new online scheduling system, patients can now easily schedule appointments with any of the clinic's 45 providers across all of its four locations in Norwood, MN, and the surrounding areas.

Keona Health's platform allows patients to self-schedule their appointments at their convenience. The system is integrated with Allscripts, which ensures a smooth experience not only for patients but also for the clinic's staff. Lakeview's adoption of Keona's online scheduling system represents a significant stride in their pursuit of clinical excellence and enhanced patient care.

About Lakeview Clinic

Lakeview Clinic delivers compassionate, innovative medical care across a wide range of specialties to diverse communities in Minnesota. With four convenient locations, their team of experts provides each patient with an exceptional healthcare experience. For more information, visit www.lakeviewclinic.com.

About Keona Health

Keona Health develops patient access solutions that simplify healthcare delivery. They are dedicated to bridging the gap between providers and patients. Through innovative technology, Keona Health helps healthcare organizations deliver consistently top-notch patient service. For more information, visit www.keonahealth.com.

