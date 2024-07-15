Lakewood, OH Fabric Shop Now An Authorized BERNINA and bernette Dealer

"It feels exciting to be a BERNINA and bernette dealership," shared owner, Suzanne Bednarchik, "We are decades-long BERNINA customers ourselves, so we are confident in the brand and proud to offer the outstanding experience to our customers." Post this

The local shop opened as a fabric store in 2019 and has now expanded to carry BERNINA and bernette machines. A variety of BERNINA and bernette machines will be available for visitors to experience firsthand, while having the opportunity to win their very own bernette ACADEMY 05.

The Quilting Bee is dedicated to ensuring their customer base is set up for success with knowledgeable staff, Quickstart sessions to more in-depth guide classes, and more for creators of all kinds.

Event Details

Date: Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st

Time: Friday and Saturday from 10am - 4pm and Sunday from 11am - 4pm

Location: 15709 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH

Cost to Attend: Free

For more information, visit thequiltingbeeonline.com or call (216) 712-6579.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

