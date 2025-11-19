Lamacchia Realty Launches Market Ready to Help Sellers Fund Pre-Sale Improvements with $0 Upfront

"Our agents guide clients through one of life's biggest decisions, selling a home. Market Ready removes the financial hesitation that stalls progress. It allows our agents to help sellers present their home in the best light and maximize value." Anthony Lamacchia, Founder & CEO, Lamacchia Realty Post this

"Agents already know what a home needs to show well. Market Ready simply gives them a way to help their clients act on it," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "It strengthens the advisory role agents play and leads to more confident, more competitive listings."

Lamacchia Realty has built a reputation for arming its agents with tools that drive better outcomes. Market Ready extends that commitment by turning strategic listing prep into a frictionless experience.

"Our agents guide clients through one of life's biggest decisions, selling a home," said Anthony Lamacchia, Founder & CEO, Lamacchia Realty. "Market Ready removes the financial hesitation that stalls progress. It allows our agents to help sellers present their home in the best light and maximize value."

According to Notable data, homes using pay-at-close preparation have sold for 9% higher and 31% faster, compared to similar homes that did not complete improvements.

Market Ready is available now to Lamacchia Realty agents and their clients across MA, CT, and NH.

Learn more: notablefi.com

Loans provided by Notable Finance, LLC | NMLS #1824748

About Lamacchia Realty

Lamacchia Realty's industry recognized marketing system already elevates listings to targeted buyers, their REALTORS® to their local markets, and the brand for national exposure through billboards, TV advertising, print marketing, social marketing, and more. Doing so ensures maximum viewership, so our homes sell faster and for more money.

As a full-service, value-based brokerage, Lamacchia Realty's mission is to empower its staff, REALTORS®, and clients to achieve success. The company provides unmatched training, systems, and technology, most recently a collaboration with Zillow Showcase, equipping employees with the tools they need to thrive and grow in their roles. Lamacchia Realty takes great pride in its strong culture of support, which has contributed to an impressively high retention rate. Culture is at the heart of the company, with every staff member and agent playing an integral role in maintaining and enhancing it, helping us continue to grow!

About Notable Finance

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 35,000 transactions, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com. Notable is a registered trademark with the USPTO.

*Results may vary. Loans are provided by Notable and made by either Notable Finance, LLC, an affiliated lender, or Quorum Federal Credit Union. Results may vary, and are neither warrantied nor guaranteed. Subject to the terms and conditions of your loan agreement. Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS# 1824748 loans are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license. Loan eligibility is not guaranteed and all loans are subject to credit approval and lender underwriting. Rules and exclusions apply. Subject to terms and conditions (Notablefi.com/terms).

**Interest may apply. Loan funds, interest and fees are due upon the sale of your home, twelve months after origination, or the occurrence of other acceleration events as provided in your loan agreement, whichever occurs sooner. Subject to the terms and conditions of your loan agreement with one of Notable's affiliated lenders, Notable Finance, LLC or Quorum Federal Credit Union.

Media Contact

Briana Olshock, Notable, 1 8586929597, [email protected], https://notablefi.com/

SOURCE Notable