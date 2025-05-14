Lamar Advertising and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Enter Yearlong Pro Bono Digital Out of Home Partnership

"We are thrilled to partner with the Imagination Library this year and look forward to using our digital outdoor network to amplify their message and help deliver the gift of reading to even more children in the U.S." - Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Post this

"On behalf of Dolly, The Dollywood Foundation team, and thousands of families and local Imagination Library partners across the U.S., thank you to Lamar Advertising for selecting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library as their in-kind partner in 2025," said Jeff Conyers, Vice Chair and President, The Dollywood Foundation. "What a meaningful way to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary. We're thrilled to leverage the power of Lamar's nationwide billboard network to raise awareness of our mission and strengthen support for the incredible local partners who bring Dolly's vision to life in communities across the country."

Since its founding, the Imagination Library has gifted over 270 million books to children around the world, and currently mails more than 3 million books per month to children in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia and Ireland. Today in the U.S., one in seven children under five years old receives books from the Imagination Library program. A flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation, the Imagination Library is funded by Dolly Parton and local community partners in the five countries where it operates.

"What started as an effort to benefit children in Dolly Parton's home state of Tennessee has grown dramatically into a celebrated international book gifting organization promoting literacy across multiple countries," said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising. "We are thrilled to partner with the Imagination Library this year and look forward to using our digital outdoor network to amplify their message and help deliver the gift of reading to even more children in the U.S."

In addition to its partnership with Imagination Library, Lamar will continue to allocate digital billboard space to promote and elevate other worthy causes throughout the year.

About Lamar Advertising Company:

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 5,000 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at [email protected] for additional information.

About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library:

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted over 270 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and Republic of Ireland. This is achieved through funding shared by The Dollywood Foundation and Local Community Partners. The Imagination Library mails more than 3 million high-quality, age-appropriate books directly to children's homes each month. Each child enrolled in the program receives one book per month from birth to age five - at no cost to families. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More(™).

The program's impact has been widely researched, and results demonstrate its positive impact on early childhood development and literacy skills. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.

