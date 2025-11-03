Lamar Advertising to Honor U.S. Veterans with Heroes Across America Billboard Campaign

"We created the Heroes of America campaign to express our gratitude and appreciation, while also giving people an opportunity to recognize a service veteran in their life in a special way" - John Miller, EVP of Sales and Marketing Post this

Those wishing to honor a veteran can visit LamarLovesVeterans.com to upload an individual image of the veteran, provide the veteran's name and military branch, and select the region where the billboard tribute will be displayed. Once complete, the submitter will receive a confirmation email including a virtual mock-up of their billboard. Heroes of America tributes will run on these billboards from November 7-14, rotated among the usual paid advertisements.

The submission window will remain open until November 12th. The number of daily submissions accepted will be capped at 5,000. Images containing large groups, corporate logos, business messages, political content, or images of weaponry will be rejected.

Lamar's Heroes of America campaign will be featured on more than 1,000 digital billboards in 95 markets across the U.S. Lamar will amplify the campaign by using its social media channels as well. For more information, please visit www.LamarLovesVeterans.com.

About Lamar Advertising Company:

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 366,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 5,200 displays.

