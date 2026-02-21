Lamar Odom Opens Up About Recovery: Inside His Decision to Seek Treatment at iRely Recovery

"This is more powerful than winning any championship." — Lamar Odom Post this

For many observers, Odom's decision has also renewed conversation around celebrity rehab and how high-profile individuals navigate treatment in the public eye.

But inside iRely Recovery, the focus has been less on public attention and more on personal accountability.

"My father was addicted. I inherited his genes, and his death was traumatic. My son's death was traumatic too. I used basketball to mask my feelings until basketball stopped working and my own brain disease grew into a medical condition. When I decided to get clean, I knew to call Vinsent," said Odom.

According to People, Odom's manager Gina Rodriguez shared that he is committed to moving forward in a healthy and positive way with professional support.

For iRely Recovery's leadership, Odom's willingness to be open about his struggles has created an opportunity to strengthen the recovery conversation, shifting it from image management toward a broader, more honest public dialogue.

"Amid his intense suffering, Lamar made a pivotal decision to transform his life and reached out to me," said Vinsent Franke, CEO of iRely Recovery. "We had connected before, bonded by the shared anguish of losing our sons. During our conversation, Lamar asked thoughtful questions about my recovery journey and education. I could hear the hope in his voice as he realized that he, too, could heal if he granted himself the time and space to step back and explore the possibilities of a spiritually principled journey."

Confronting the Roots, Not Just the Symptoms

During treatment, Odom worked closely with iRely's clinical team to examine the deeper emotional and psychological patterns that have shaped his relationship with substances, family, and life in the public eye.

Rather than focusing solely on abstinence, the work centered on understanding trauma, grief, identity loss, and long-standing behavioral cycles.

"Lamar is supported by an exceptional team of addiction recovery specialists," Franke said. "iRely Recovery's Dr. Julio Mezaa, MD, a psychiatrist, collaborated closely with Lamar, conducting numerous sessions to assess and guide the medical direction of his care. Meanwhile, I dedicated significant time each day working alongside Lamar and other specialists to navigate the clinical direction. The team committed to help transform his specific vulnerabilities into strengths."

Franke continued, "Together, we developed a tailored treatment plan that addressed unprocessed grief that had persisted for decades. We focused on helping Lamar rebuild his sense of identity following the loss of his athletic career, which had left him with shame and a deep fear of abandonment. Through this comprehensive support, Lamar began navigating complex emotions that had previously held him back. Today, he confirms that his past setbacks are becoming his greatest assets."

For many professional athletes, retirement brings a sudden loss of structure, identity, and community. When combined with unresolved trauma, these transitions can accelerate substance use and emotional isolation, highlighting the growing need for more thoughtful, individualized rehab for athletes navigating life after professional sports.

iRely's team says Odom's willingness to explore these issues openly has been critical to his progress.

A Recovery Plan Built for Real Life

iRely Recovery provides a comprehensive continuum of care that includes clinically managed withdrawal support as clinically indicated, medically assisted stabilization, and immersive residential treatment.

A cornerstone of the program is Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy (CT-R), delivered through individual and group sessions within a broader Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) framework. This model focuses on long-term engagement, accountability, and practical life planning.

In addition to CT-R, iRely incorporates evidence-based, trauma-informed therapeutic approaches, family involvement, structured relapse prevention planning, and participation in nightly recovery events across the Los Angeles area. Vinsent and Lamar committed to, explored, and attended every type of recovery meeting and event available each day until Odom found his voice and declared, "This is more powerful than winning any championship".

For Odom, discharge planning began the day he was admitted. Clinicians widely recognize the first 90 days after residential treatment as one of the highest-risk and highest-opportunity phases in recovery.

"Discharge planning began the day Lamar admitted," Franke said. "When I asked him where he wanted to be at the end of treatment, his answer was simple: 'I want to be free of everything that keeps holding me back.'"

Rather than stepping into traditional outpatient programs that may be impractical given his public profile, Odom's plan emphasizes 90 meetings in 90 days, continued engagement with his 12-step sponsor, completion of the 12-step process, private therapy one to two times per week, structured support, and personal accountability to what he describes as his new championship recovery team.

From Public Struggle to Public Purpose

Odom's life story has been marked by extraordinary success, profound loss, and highly visible setbacks. In treatment, he has begun reframing that story not as a series of failures, but as preparation for a more grounded and intentional future.

"I relocated to Los Angeles at the age of 19 to pursue a career in the NBA," Odom said. "I've had the privilege of being part of championship-winning teams. Now my new recovery team consists of champions who are guiding me on this journey."

As more high-profile individuals seek discreet, clinically grounded care, the demand for thoughtful, long-term recovery models continues to grow. iRely leadership believes that Odom's willingness to speak honestly about addiction, mental health, and recovery has the potential to influence thousands of people who struggle in silence.

"When someone with Lamar's platform chooses transparency over image, it changes what's possible for everyone watching," Franke said.

