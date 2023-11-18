Lamborghini Austin Releases Exciting New Research Pages for the Amazing 2028 Lanzador Crossover EV and the 2024 Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Capable Supercar

"We are excited to offer our customers these new research pages on the Lanzador and Sterrato powertrains." -Jeremy Jaramillo, Marketing Director of Lamborghini Austin Post this

-Lamborghini Austin has new research pages on the Lanzador and Sterrato powertrains.

-These pages provide detailed information on these powerful engines.

-Customers can learn about the latest Lamborghini technology.

Lamborghini Lanzador Powertrain

With a peak power of over one megawatt, equivalent to a jaw-dropping 1,341 mechanical horsepower, this supercar means business. It places the Lanzador squarely in the realm of elite electric vehicles, promising an exhilarating performance that's nothing short of extraordinary.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Powertrain

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato powertrain is a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that powers the all-terrain Huracan Sterrato. This engine produces 640 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. The Huracan Sterrato is capable of reaching 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 186 mph.

Benefits for Customers

Lamborghini Austin's new research pages offer several benefits to customers, including:

-Comprehensive information on the latest Lamborghini powertrain technology

-Easy-to-understand explanations of technical specifications

-Performance data and comparisons

-Insights into the unique features of each powertrain

"We are excited to offer our customers these new research pages on the Lanzador and Sterrato powertrains," said Jeremy Jaramillo, Marketing Director of Lamborghini Austin. "These pages are a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about these incredible engines."

Lamborghini Austin cordially invites automotive enthusiasts and prospective buyers to visit their website and explore these research pages. The pages present an opportunity to get up close and personal with the Lamborghini Sterrato and Lanzador, and gain insights that will inform an exciting journey toward ownership.

Individuals who want to learn more about vehicles in the Lamborghini family or other exotic cars can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322 or visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

Jeremy Jaramillo, Lamborghini Austin, 833-331-0322, [email protected], www.lamborghiniaustin.com

SOURCE Lamborghini Austin