Lamborghini Austin Unveils Rare Gem: 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera for Sale Near Austin

Step into the past as Lamborghini Austin opens the doors to a vehicular time capsule. The 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera, with fewer than 5000 miles on the odometer, is a beacon of automotive nostalgia.

-A Striking Presence

Moreover, this classic beauty sports a distinctive bright green exterior with sleek black lettering, creating an unforgettable visual impact. The meticulous care given to its preservation is evident in its immaculate condition.

-Performance Excellence

Furthermore, this 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera is not just about looks. Underneath the iconic 2D Coupe body style lies a powerful 3.2-liter flat-six engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It's a marriage of elegance and raw performance.

-Key Features

Body Style: 2D Coupe

Transmission: 5-Speed Manual

Cylinders: 6

Drivetrain: RWD

Fuel Type: Gasoline

Exterior Color: Green

Interior Color: Black

Upholstery: Leather

-A Rare Opportunity

Lamborghini Austin invites enthusiasts and collectors alike to seize this rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. The 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera is not just a car; it's a statement, a celebration of the golden era of automotive engineering.

-Where to Find a 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera for Sale in Austin

Individuals who want to learn more about vehicles in the Lamborghini family or other exotic cars like the 911 Carrera can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322 or visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

Don't miss out! This rare gem won't stay on the market for long. Contact Lamborghini Austin or visit the dealership to explore the possibilities of making this classic 911 Carrera yours.

