Lamborghini Austin Unveils Rare Gem: 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera for Sale Near Austin

Lamborghini Austin, the pre-eminent Lamborghini dealership in Austin, TX, has a rare 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera in stock and for sale today!
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury and performance enthusiasts, brace yourselves! Lamborghini Austin is thrilled to showcase a masterpiece from automotive history—the 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera, a rare find and an iconic symbol of timeless design and performance.
-Discover a Time Capsule
Step into the past as Lamborghini Austin opens the doors to a vehicular time capsule. The 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera, with fewer than 5000 miles on the odometer, is a beacon of automotive nostalgia.
-A Striking Presence
Moreover, this classic beauty sports a distinctive bright green exterior with sleek black lettering, creating an unforgettable visual impact. The meticulous care given to its preservation is evident in its immaculate condition.
-Performance Excellence
Furthermore, this 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera is not just about looks. Underneath the iconic 2D Coupe body style lies a powerful 3.2-liter flat-six engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It's a marriage of elegance and raw performance.
-Key Features
Body Style: 2D Coupe
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Cylinders: 6
Drivetrain: RWD
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Exterior Color: Green
Interior Color: Black
Upholstery: Leather
-A Rare Opportunity
Lamborghini Austin invites enthusiasts and collectors alike to seize this rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. The 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera is not just a car; it's a statement, a celebration of the golden era of automotive engineering.
-Where to Find a 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera for Sale in Austin
Individuals who want to learn more about vehicles in the Lamborghini family or other exotic cars like the 911 Carrera can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322 or visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.
Don't miss out! This rare gem won't stay on the market for long. Contact Lamborghini Austin or visit the dealership to explore the possibilities of making this classic 911 Carrera yours.
Media Contact
Jeremy Jaramillo, Lamborghini Austin, 833-331-0322, [email protected], www.lamborghiniaustin.com
SOURCE Lamborghini Austin
Share this article