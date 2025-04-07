Lamborghini Club America Debuts Serata Campioni During Monterey Car Week

"Serata Campioni is more than a car show—it's a love letter to Lamborghini," said Joy Loo, co-creator of Serata Campioni and Serata Italiana. "Every detail is designed to honor the champions of the past while inspiring the icons of tomorrow." Post this

The debut also marks a milestone: the 50th anniversary of Lamborghini Club America, the largest organization of Lamborghini owners and enthusiasts in the world.

Joy Loo, with her husband Ian Ray, leads the vision behind this new Signature Series event. Known for producing exclusive Lamborghini experiences across the globe, Joy is one of the few women pioneering luxury events at this scale in the automotive world.

The event will highlight a curated lineup of vintage and modern Lamborghinis, each competing for trophy-class titles in a setting that fuses design, heritage, and high-octane excitement.

"Serata Campioni celebrates not only the machines, but the people behind them," added Andrew Romanowski, President of Lamborghini Club America and longtime collector of a Pebble Beach-winning Lamborghini Miura. "It's about honoring 50 years of connection, craftsmanship, and shared passion."

Serata Campioni will be held in conjunction with the exclusive Serata Italiana gala—Lamborghini Club America's signature sold-out event during Monterey Car Week.

Tickets and competition submissions are now open at SerataItaliana.com. Do you think your Lamborghini has what it takes to compete among champions? Submissions now open—where legends are crowned, and history comes to life.

