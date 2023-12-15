Lamborghini Dallas was honored to receive the First Prize in the Sales Category of the Lambo Heroes Dealer Excellence Awards two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023

"We are thankful to have been awarded the 2023 Lambo Heroes award from Lamborghini," said Ken Ambrose, President and COO, Boardwalk Auto Group. "We have a great team here at Lamborghini Dallas. We have the best clients and without them, this award would not have been possible!" Post this

"Our Lamborghini clientele have an extreme attention to detail and the highest expectations, which makes the significance of this award even more special for our team," added John Hrad.

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is headquartered in Sant'Agata Bolognese, in the province of Bologna, and produces some of the most desirable super sports cars in the world. Still rooted in its historic headquarters in the heart of Motor Valley, Lamborghini is synonymous with the highest technological expertise in the design and production of engines with extraordinary performance. The design of each model has always been unique: the language of forms is visionary and ahead of its time.

Brave, unexpected and authentic: the three values of the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand are reflected in the three models in the range, the Super SUV Urus with V8 engine, the perfect combination of power, performance, comfort and driving versatility, the super sports car Huracán with naturally aspirated V10 and the newborn Revuelto, the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV, starting point to the "Direzione Cor Tauri", the hybridization and electrification plan of the whole range.

In 60 years of history, Automobili Lamborghini has created a series of dream cars including 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, LM 002, Diablo, Murciélago and Aventador, and limited series such as Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián FKP 37, Countach LPI 800-4, the latter postmodern homage to the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1970s Countach.

Automobili Lamborghini is today a global company with a balanced presence in the three macro-regions America, Europe/ Middle-East/Africa and Asia Pacific. Based on record commercial and financial results and in constant growth and with the support and passion of over 2,000 employees, Lamborghini is now aiming for an increasingly sustainable future, through the hybridization of the entire range by 2024 and the introduction of a fourth full-electric model in the second half of the decade, while still fully respecting the brand's values and DNA.

ABOUT LAMBORGHINI DALLAS

The all-new Lamborghini Dallas showroom includes an extensive range of factory Automobili Lamborghini exterior and interior finishes, along with intricate details that help make a dream build come to life. The newly updated Lamborghini service center makes Lamborghini Dallas one of the largest service centers in the country, including 20 service bays, a top-of-the-line alignment rack, and a tire installation machine. Lamborghini Dallas clients enjoy the confidence of knowing that their Lamborghini is in the hands of certified experts. Additionally, Lamborghini Dallas has a custom display of official Lamborghini merchandise that is available for purchase.

With the opening of the brand-new Lamborghini Dallas showroom in 2022, our clients' Lamborghini experience has been elevated. Lamborghini Dallas is part of Boardwalk Auto Group, one of the premier auto groups in North America. Lamborghini Dallas is located at 601 S. Central Expressway in Richardson, Texas. For more information visit LamborghiniDallas.com.

