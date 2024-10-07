Lamborghini Urus and Urus S Enthusiasts Near Coral Gables, Florida, Can Buy Their Dream Vehicles Now at Prestige Imports

The Lamborghini Urus and Urus S are perfect for drivers who demand top-tier performance and elegance, offering an unparalleled luxury SUV experience. Post this

Located just a short drive from Coral Gables, Prestige Imports has long been the premier destination for those searching for high-performance exotic cars. The dealership offers personalized services, ensuring every customer enjoys a tailored car-buying experience. Lamborghini fans can now explore the Urus and the advanced Urus S model, which boasts increased horsepower, refined interiors and advanced technology features. The dealership's experienced staff is ready to assist potential buyers with information on financing options, vehicle specifications and test drives.

Customers interested in learning more about the pre-owned luxury Lamborghini Urus models available at Prestige Imports can visit the dealership in person at 14780 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL 33181 or contact them by phone at 833-290-6287.

About Prestige Imports

Founded in 1977, Prestige Imports is a premier luxury car dealership in Miami, Florida. Specializing in high-performance and exotic vehicles, the dealership is popular for its exclusive selection of luxury brands, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Czinger, Porsche and Pagani. Committed to delivering top-tier customer service and an unmatched car-buying experience, the dealership serves clients from across South Florida and beyond. Whether it's sales, service or customization, Prestige Imports continues to be a trusted destination for automotive enthusiasts seeking excellence.

Media Contact

Javier Roque, Prestige Imports, 305-947-1000, [email protected], www.prestigeimports.com

SOURCE Prestige Imports