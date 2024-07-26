LâMO Announces Its Rebrand to Mykos, Expanding Its Long Tradition of Offering Comfort, Quality and On-Trend Footwear

"After nearly 30 years of experience and success as LâMO, we are closing this chapter and starting anew with Mykos," said COO Jerry Breig. Post this

"After nearly 30 years of experience and success as LâMO, we are closing this chapter and starting anew with Mykos," said COO Jerry Breig. "Comfort, quality and teamwork will remain at the forefront. With the addition of Kamaria and Todd to our design team, we are excited to unveil a fresh look for our footwear, logo, packaging and more, set to officially launch with our wholesale partners in Spring/Summer 2025."

Under the Mykos name, a broader footwear offering and innovative technologies will enhance choices for men, women and children. Consumers will step into a world of comfort and adventure that embraces their inner wanderlust with Mykos.

Mykos believes every journey, whether a daily commute or a globetrotting adventure, should be a delightful experience. Its shoes are crafted with the highest quality materials and patent-pending technology to ensure that your feet are supported and comfortable, no matter where life or your travels take you.

Breig added, "The rebrand was announced internally at a recent LâMO sales meeting and was very well received by the entire team. The salespeople are excited to launch the Mykos name into the marketplace!"

Founded in 1995, Lamo Sheepskin Inc. popularized traditional, high-quality sheepskin boots. Since then, Lamo Sheepskin Inc. has grown to operate four successful brands: Lamo Footwear (now rebranded to Mykos), Oomphies, Après by LAMO and Somersby. Accessible from every corner of the globe, Lamo Sheepskin Inc. has a strong foothold in women's, men's and children's footwear. Lamo Sheepskin Inc. brands can be found online and in over 4,000 retail locations.

