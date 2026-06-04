Lampin Corporation Announces CMMC 2.0 Level 1 Compliance

Employee-Owned Precision Manufacturer Aligns with Federal Safeguarding Standards to Support National Defense and Critical Infrastructure
UXBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lampin Corporation, an employee-owned precision manufacturer, has successfully achieved compliance with the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 1 standards. This milestone confirms that Lampin meets the basic safeguarding requirements mandated by the federal government for the protection of Federal Contract Information (FCI).
The CMMC 2.0 framework is the Department of Defense's primary mechanism for ensuring the security of the national defense supply chain. To achieve the Foundational level, Lampin completed a comprehensive assessment of its internal practices against the 15 security requirements and standards established in FAR (Federal Acquisition Regulation) 48 CFR 52.204-21. These federal requirements ensure that contractors maintain essential protections for systems that process, store, or transmit sensitive contract information.
"Our partners in critical industries like defense and medical sensing demand a high level of integrity, and that's exactly what we deliver," said John Biagioni, President of Lampin. "This compliance milestone validates the high-security environment we maintain and provides our partners with official confirmation that their information is being handled with the same accountability and reliability we bring to the shop floor every day."
In accordance with DoD requirements, Lampin has submitted its self-assessment results to the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS). This compliance ensures Lampin's continued eligibility for Department of Defense contracts and reinforces its position as a reliable, secure partner for industries requiring the highest levels of data integrity and manufacturing excellence.
About Lampin Corporation
Lampin Corporation is a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) precision manufacturer specializing in the production of high-precision components and assemblies. Based in Uxbridge, MA, Lampin serves as a strategic partner to OEMs in the defense, medical, and robotics industries. As an ISO 9001:2015-certified and CMMC-compliant facility, the company combines advanced machining technology with a "Beyond Precision" philosophy to deliver superior value and technical expertise. Lampin is also the manufacturer of MITRPAK®, a premier line of right-angle gearboxes recognized for their reliability in demanding industrial applications.
Media Contact
Edward Burch, Lampin Corporation, 1 508-278-2422, [email protected], https://www.lampin.com/
SOURCE Lampin Corporation
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