Lampin Corporation Announces CMMC 2.0 Level 1 Compliance

"This compliance milestone validates the high-security environment we maintain and provides our partners with official confirmation that their information is being handled with the same accountability and reliability we bring to the shop floor every day." Post this

"Our partners in critical industries like defense and medical sensing demand a high level of integrity, and that's exactly what we deliver," said John Biagioni, President of Lampin. "This compliance milestone validates the high-security environment we maintain and provides our partners with official confirmation that their information is being handled with the same accountability and reliability we bring to the shop floor every day."

In accordance with DoD requirements, Lampin has submitted its self-assessment results to the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS). This compliance ensures Lampin's continued eligibility for Department of Defense contracts and reinforces its position as a reliable, secure partner for industries requiring the highest levels of data integrity and manufacturing excellence.

About Lampin Corporation

Lampin Corporation is a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) precision manufacturer specializing in the production of high-precision components and assemblies. Based in Uxbridge, MA, Lampin serves as a strategic partner to OEMs in the defense, medical, and robotics industries. As an ISO 9001:2015-certified and CMMC-compliant facility, the company combines advanced machining technology with a "Beyond Precision" philosophy to deliver superior value and technical expertise. Lampin is also the manufacturer of MITRPAK®, a premier line of right-angle gearboxes recognized for their reliability in demanding industrial applications.

Media Contact

Edward Burch, Lampin Corporation, 1 508-278-2422, [email protected], https://www.lampin.com/

SOURCE Lampin Corporation