Lampin Corporation President Honored as 2025 Manufacturing Champion

"John Biagioni is everything the manufacturing industry could ever want from a leader, and more," said WBJ Editor Brad Kane. "WBJ created the Manufacturing Champion award to highlight those who make the Central Massachusetts economy better by advocating for its core industry. It's clear from everything John does, especially the way he infuses an employee-first culture at Lampin, he is truly worthy of being called a Manufacturing Champion."

Under Biagioni's leadership, Lampin Corporation has solidified its position as a leading supplier of precision components and assemblies for OEMs across diverse industries, including aerospace, optics, medical devices, robotics, telecommunications, renewable energy, and defense. The company is renowned for its advanced CNC machining capabilities and collaborative engineering support, enabling customers to transform complex designs into reality with exceptional accuracy and reliability.

Biagioni's commitment to employee ownership has fostered a culture of shared success and accountability at Lampin. In 2024, his dedication to promoting employee-centric business practices was recognized with his appointment to the Massachusetts Employee Ownership Advisory Board, where he contributes to advancing employee ownership models statewide.

"This recognition reflects the passion and commitment of our entire team," said Biagioni. "At Lampin, we're proud to be employee-owners dedicated to delivering high-value components and engineered solutions for some of the most demanding applications in the world."

Biagioni's profile will be featured in the April 7 edition of Worcester Business Journal, highlighting all 2025 Manufacturing Excellence Awards honorees. He will also be formally recognized during the Central Mass Manufacturing Summit & Excellence Awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 22.

About Lampin Corporation

Lampin Corporation, a 100% employee-owned manufacturer based in Uxbridge, MA, specializes in precision components and assemblies for industries including aerospace, medical devices, robotics, and renewable energy. ITAR-compliant and ISO 9001:2015-certified, Lampin delivers innovative, high-value solutions backed by over 50 years of expertise. The company also manufactures MITRPAK®, the trusted right-angle gearbox for OEM and MRO customers. Lampin is committed to long-term value through craftsmanship, accountability, and innovation. For more information about Lampin, please visit www.lampin.com.

